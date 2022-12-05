ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The 'gap is massive' on offense between the Boston Celtics and the rest of the NBA

By Celtics Wire
 4 days ago
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Are the Boston Celtics the NBA’s best offensive team in the early going of the 2022-23 NBA season? According to NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley and Mike Felger on the regular “Let’s Roll” segment put together by the New England sports broadcaster, the race is not much of one, with the Celtics lapping the competition.

Per the duo of NBA analysts, the race to be the best in the league is not a close one, with the gap between the Celtics looking more like a chasm due to the ball club’s historic offense under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla as the pair spoke about Boston’s fortunes to start off their revenge tour after losing the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

Let’s take a look in the clip embedded below at what Felger and Holley had to say about the Celtics’ red-hot start to their 2022-23 campaign.

