Read full article on original website
Related
solarpowerworldonline.com
3-GWh lithium battery factory in South Carolina to make ESS for grid-scale applications
Kontrolmatik Technologies, via its subsidiary Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, intends to build a lithium-ion battery factory in Colleton County, South Carolina. The 500,000-sq-ft facility will have an initial production capacity of 3 GWh and produce LFP cells for grid-scale energy storage applications. Production is expected to begin in 2024. Pomega...
solarpowerworldonline.com
How solar contractors can use field service management software to lower soft costs
The problem of soft costs is not new. They currently make up 65% of the cost for residential PV and 57% total costs for commercial rooftop PV. For many solar businesses they represent a chronic drain on company bottom lines and hurt their ability to differentiate, stay competitive and scale.
solarpowerworldonline.com
100-MW Texas solar project using Erthos ground surface mounts
Erthos, the creator of Earth Mount Solar PV, a solar mounting solution that secures panels flat to the ground, signed an agreement with Industrial Sun for a utility-scale solar project in Texas. Although the exact size of the plant has not yet been disclosed, Erthos has revealed that the project exceeds 100 MWDC.
solarpowerworldonline.com
New Mexico simplifies distributed resource interconnection and shifts to smart inverters
A ruling by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission on November 30, 2022 significantly improves the state’s interconnection rules by incorporating national best practices for the review of renewable and energy storage projects. The rules, which govern how distributed energy resources (DERs) like solar and energy storage can connect...
Comments / 0