Read full article on original website
Related
Zion Williamson says playoff loss to Suns played part in late dunk
Pelicans star Zion Williamson admitted he went up for a 360 dunk at the end of Friday night's win over the Suns because they eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs last season.
Nets’ lineup instability in full force
The Nets are playing musical chairs to rest their worn-down players, trying to play the long game and get them all fresh when they’re needed. Though the Nets got injured Ben Simmons back in Friday’s 120-116 win over Atlanta, they will rest him and TJ Warren on the second night of the back-to-back Saturday. They’re also hoping to see Yuta Watanabe make his comeback in Indiana. Nic Claxton — who missed Friday’s win with a hamstring issue — is up in the air. “Yeah, it just tightened up on [Thursday]. … So I don’t know. I just hope I’m ready to play [Saturday],”...
Comments / 0