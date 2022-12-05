ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin whales show accumulation restraint: What does it mean for BTC?

Exchange supply hits four-year low as stablecoin data revealed possible preparedness to accumulate. Bitcoin [BTC] whales’ holding and spending behavior were locked on opposite sides, data from CryptoQuant revealed. According to the comprehensive crypto trading data provider, whales were actively occupied with selling. Interestingly, the action dated back to...
ambcrypto.com

Metamask reviews policy after backlash; what can users expect now

According to Metamask’s new policy, users’ data would now be stored for just seven days. Metamask will henceforth allow options of different RPCs upon registration and subsequent usage. In what can be seen as a turn of events, Metamask has declared a change in its policy. This announcement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy