FOX Carolina
First group of SC tax rebates issued, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said the first group of SC tax rebates were issued to those who filed by October 17, 2022. SCDOR officials said 2022 Individual Income Tax rebates have been issued to eligible taxpayers. More than 1.39 million rebates over...
FOX Carolina
‘Just in time for Christmas’: SC completes first batch of tax rebates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state of South Carolina says it has sent out more than $942 million in tax rebates to all eligible taxpayers who filed state tax returns by Oct. 17. The state’s Department of Revenue said it finished issuing 2022 Individual Income Tax Rebates to eligible taxpayers...
FOX Carolina
Upstate business sentenced for operating illegal gambling org.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bubba Technology Group, LLC was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to operating an illegal gambling organization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented to the court showed that Bubba Technology Group, a gaming business operating from Piedmont, was leasing and selling...
FOX Carolina
SLED: Little River woman tried to redeem stolen lottery tickets
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River woman is accused of trying to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery system. Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested 60-year-old Melanie Vanskiver on Tuesday and charged with six counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit game tickets. Warrants show that...
FOX Carolina
Sewing seeds of joy
One Upstate cheer team visits the studio to talk about their road to winning big. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges...
FOX Carolina
Polk Co. man says family will have “nice Christmas” after big lottery win
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that a Polk County man recently won a $100,000 jackpot from a 1$ lottery ticket. According to officials, the man had predicted his big win the night before while talking to his wife. “I told her, ‘tonight I’m...
FOX Carolina
State senator wants every SC student to eat for free at school next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last two years, every student in the country has eaten for free at school, thanks to a federal pandemic-relief program. But Congress declined to continue funding that program this school year, putting hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students at risk of losing access to those free breakfasts and lunches if their families, schools, or districts did not apply to keep them enrolled.
FOX Carolina
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
FOX Carolina
'Do you see what eye see' silent auction
One Upstate cheer team visits the studio to talk about their road to winning big. Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday. Sewing seeds of joy. Updated:...
FOX Carolina
Salvation Army sees rise in demand, drop in Red Kettle Campaign donations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing this holiday season, a large fundraiser that helps support programs the Salvation Army provides to people in the Upstate. “Every time you see a red kettle, the money stays right here in our community,”...
FOX Carolina
Documentary filmed in NC receives international recognition
QUALLA BOUNDARY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A documentary filmed in North Carolina is now receiving international recognition. The film’s title is translated in English to “What They’ve Been Taught,” and the filmmaker, Brit Hensel, joined Fox Carolina to discuss it. The documentary is a part of the Reciprocity Project.
