OSKALOOSA LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE AWARD WINNERS
OSKALOOSA — “Christmas Canvas” took place Saturday evening in downtown Oskaloosa beneath the beautiful Painting With Lights Display. Oskaloosa Main Street and the Mahaska Chamber have unveiled the full list of prize winners from the parade and the decorating contests that went along with it:. In the...
KBOE/KMZN LITTLE RED WAGON GIVEAWAY
KBOE/KMZN is giving away loads of Little Red Wagons this holiday season, chock full of great prizes from area sponsors! Stop into the following locations to register for your chance to win:. IN OSKALOOSA:. American Family Insurance Agent Kristi Tarr. Baileys Office Outfitters. Betsey’s Boutique Shop. Browns Shoe Fit.
NORTH MAHASKA BOYS SPLIT WRESTLING DUAL, GIRLS PIN BAXTER
BAXTER – North Mahaska’s wrestling team took to the road Thursday with the boys taking on Baxter and Knoxville while the girls faced only Baxter. The boys defeated Baxter 47-21 then was edged by Knoxville 43-39. In the girls’ match, Jalayna Shipley and Vanessa Murphy each pinned their opponent for the win.
NM GIRLS WRESTLE AT TIPTON
TIPTON – The trio of North Mahaska girls wrestled at Tipton Dec. 5 and came away with a first and two second place finishes. Seniors Jalayna Shipley, Vanessa Murphy and Libby Groom competed. Murphy was perfect on the night with three falls. She pinned Clinton’s Kendie Huizenga in 1...
NEW RESOURCE AND SUPPORT FOR IOWA’S NONPROFITS LAUNCHES STATEWIDE
DES MOINES — The newly formed Iowa Nonprofit Alliance is launching and opening its member portal to all Iowa nonprofit organizations on Thursday, December 8. The launch is starting with a Press Conference. Thursday, December 8, 2022, 10-11 am. Mainframe Studios. Small conference room. 900 Keosauqua, Des Moines, IA.
