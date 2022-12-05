BAXTER – North Mahaska’s wrestling team took to the road Thursday with the boys taking on Baxter and Knoxville while the girls faced only Baxter. The boys defeated Baxter 47-21 then was edged by Knoxville 43-39. In the girls’ match, Jalayna Shipley and Vanessa Murphy each pinned their opponent for the win.

NEW SHARON, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO