WINTER SPORTS GUIDE: Houston boys basketball

Head coach: Jake Merchlewitz, 3rd year coaching

Assistant coach: Ryan Geiwitz, 3rd year coaching

Assistant coach: Jason Rohweder, 3rd year coaching

2022-23 ROSTER

Maddox Rodriguez (No. 1), 10th grade, guard, 5'10"; Zachary Olson (No. 2), 10, guard, 5'7"; Owen Sobotta (No. 3), 10, guard, 5'6"; Morgan Rohweder (No. 4), 10, guard, 5'11"; Carter Geiwitz (No. 5), 10, forward, 6'3"; William Carlson (No. 11), 10, forward, 6'1"; Casey Herek (No. 13), 10, guard, 5'8", Eli Clay (No. 15), 12, forward, 5'10"; Ethan Knutson (No. 22), 11, forward, 5'10"; Alex Wedl (No. 23), 10, forward, 6'2"; Conner Porter (No. 33), 12, center, 6'3"; Dawson Pedretti (No. 34), 10, center, 6'1"

KEY PLAYERS

Conner Porter (No. 33), 12; Ethan Knutson (No. 22), 11; Carter Geiwitz (No. 5), 10; Morgan Rohweder (No. 4), 10; Maddox Rodriguez (No. 1), 10; Zachary Olson (No. 2), 10

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

William Carlson (No. 11), 10; Casey Herek (No. 13), 10; Alex Wedl (No. 23), 10; Eli Clay (No. 15), 12

2021-22 RECAP

1 - 24 overall (1 - 13 SEC), Lost first round of section playoffs

2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK

It's no secret that we haven't won a lot of games the last couple of years. The hope is to have our kids use that as motivation to come to practice and each game and continue to get better every day. If we continue to do that, the results will follow.

COMPETITION

Overall we are still a fairly young team, but that cannot be an excuse as to why we can't put this thing together. There are still some heavy hitters in this conference so we will need to show up ready to get after it every night.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 - total players

9 - letter winners

2 - seniors, 1 juniors, 9 sophomores