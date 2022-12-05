ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

Has The Terra Classic (LUNC) Revival Rally To $0.001 Started?

After huge FUD attributable to Terraform Labs ending help for Terra Station risked the survival of Terra Traditional (LUNC), the group has lastly discovered a life. Terra Traditional blockchain tokens LUNC and USTC have rallied over 6% and 20% within the final 24 hours, respectively. Terra Traditional (LUNC) Begins Reduction...
astaga.com

Chain, Terra Classic, Trust Wallet

Cryptocurrency costs in the present day traded within the inexperienced zone as the worldwide crypto market cap gained 2.27% at $859.40 Billion. The whole crypto market quantity over the past 24 hours is $37.53B, which makes a 1.03% enhance. In what’s seen as an enormous aid to crypto traders, main cryptocurrencies, together with Bitcoin and Ethereum, adopted a bullish sample in the present day as they had been up 2.23% and 4.21% at USD$17,205.97 and USD$1,281.98 respectively.
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for December 8

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
techaiapp.com

Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
u.today

Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview

Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December

The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
astaga.com

Terra Classic Community Votes On Proposal 11030

LUNC Information Newest Updates Dec 9: Terra Traditional Group has began voting on Proposal 11030 to separate from Terraform Labs (TFL) and Terra’s co-founder Do Kwon. It might make the Terra Traditional developer group Terra Rebels work particularly on Insurgent Station. Terra Traditional worth continues to construct on Thursday’s...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu Token Bone Price SkyRocket By 25%; Here’s Why

Shiba Inu’s governance token, BONE token value elevated by 25%. BONE, serves because the Shibarium layer-two blockchain’s gasoline token and is a part of the DEX’s governance system. The Shibarum blockchain is at the moment beneath improvement and is anticipated to launch with quite a lot of use instances for the token.
astaga.com

Chainlink (LINK/USD) gives early access to its staking feature

Chainlink fell by 5% on Wednesday amid a staking characteristic launch. The cryptocurrency has set $6 because the vital assist zone. LINK might proceed to slip additional, however whale accumulation is a bullish set off. Chainlink (LINK/USD) staking is now right here. In keeping with a tweet on the official...
astaga.com

LUNC price forms a bullish pattern as USTC pumps

Terra Luna Traditional worth crawled again on Thursday. The variety of LUNC holders has been steady. USTC worth soared by over 20%. Terra Luna Traditional worth crawled again on Thursday as buyers reacted to the sturdy comeback of USTC. It rose to a excessive of $0.00017, which was barely above this week’s low of $0.00016. LUNC’s worth is about 71% beneath the best degree this yr.
astaga.com

MATIC set to be bullish after Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon

Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. MATIC is up by 4% at the moment and will rally greater quickly. The broader crypto market might finish the week in a optimistic tone after underperforming for a lot of the week. Starbucks Odyssey Beta launches on Polygon. The Polygon workforce introduced a...
astaga.com

7 of the Best Play-to-Earn Crypto Games to Invest in for 2023

In a current report, DappRadar stated that $1.3 billion was raised by play-to-earn and metaverse video games in Q3 2022 alone. This comes with virtually 1,000,000 each day energetic wallets interacting with these video games. These figures present that, even since its starting, play-to-earn gaming has been providing wonderful funding alternatives that may’t be missed.

