Buffalo, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell, Tech and ROCORI Habitat Homes To Be Complete by Spring

SARTELL (WJON News) - Construction continues inside Sartell High School's first ever habitat house. The house moved to it's permanent location back in July and volunteers have been busy working to complete the 6-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says...
SARTELL, MN
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
CHANHASSEN, MN
103.7 THE LOON

GREAT Theatre Opens Production of Black Nativity

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Experience the retelling of the Nativity through high energy music and extraordinary dance this weekend. GREAT Theatre opens their production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity Friday. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an African American. Since then...
WAITE PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Mary

(Douglas County, MN) -- A fisherman's vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend. Douglas County authorities are warning people that ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100-percent safe. The man is okay.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Story of Rockville; It’s More Than Rocks

Rockville is a town of 2,448 people in Central Minnesota south and west of St. Cloud located in the southeastern portion of Stearns County. Rockville was originally platted in 1856 and named for granite rock formations on nearby streams. Levi Gaylord was selected as the first Postmaster of the town. Many lakes exist in Rockville including Grand Lake and Pleasant Lake.
ROCKVILLE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!

FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
FOLEY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Along Minnesota Highway

Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway in the Twin Cities Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report says 39-year-old Jacob Witt was walking north across Hwy. 13 at Nicolette Ave. in Burnsville when he was hit by a westbound pick-up truck. The truck was driven by 18-year-old Tyus Smith of Prior Lake.
BURNSVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames

I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, Minnesota

Image from MnDOT camera of fire crews at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaPhoto byMinnesota Department of Transportation. Just after 6 PM on Monday, December 5th, a 911 call came into the Dakota County 911 Center for a possible fire in the basement of the Yankee Tavern restaurant near the intersection of Hwy 13 and Yankee Doodle Rd in Eagan, Minnesota. The caller reported there was a fire in the basement and the business had lost power. They were evacuating everyone from the building.
EAGAN, MN
