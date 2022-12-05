Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MyWabashValley.com
12 Days of Christmas: How Wabash Valley Goodwill changing lives in our community
Wabash ValleynGoodwill does more than just sell clothes, furniture and household items, it also changes lives. Good Day Live’s Julie Henricks shares one woman’s story of how the job has changed her life and the lives of many others. Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries, Inc. 2702 S. 3rd Street.
MyWabashValley.com
Local brother and sister celebrate Christmas in selfless way
BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Two local kids in Brazil, decided to spend their Christmas money in a special way. Twelve year old Jeremiah Mckinney and his sister Bella are using that money to put on a lightshow and live nativity scene at their home. It’s at 9654 North County Road 200 West in Brazil.
MyWabashValley.com
Rock-A-Buy Baby: All your baby essentials close to home
Rock-A-Buy Baby in Terre Haute carries a wide variety of essentials for pregnant women, new moms and their families. From fetal dopplers to educational toys, strollers, clothes and gifts all at affordable prices. Rock-A-Buy Baby is located at 212 S 8th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Hours: Sat. 1-5 pm...
MyWabashValley.com
12 Days of Christmas: Corey’s Fine Footwear for gifts they’ll enjoy all year long
Warm boots, high fashion shoes and customized service like no other. Visit Corey’s Fine Footwear this holiday season for gifts or gift cards. Monday-Saturday 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. Closed Sunday. Content Sponsored by Corey’s Fine Footwear.
MyWabashValley.com
Dan Dakich done at 107.5 The Fan after 14 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana sports talk figure Dan Dakich announced Thursday that he has completed his final show with Radio One, which owns 107.5 The Fan. Dakich, who hosted The Dan Dakich Show, released a statement on Twitter. “Earlier today, I did my last show for Radio One. “I want...
Comments / 0