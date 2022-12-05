ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, IN

Local brother and sister celebrate Christmas in selfless way

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Two local kids in Brazil, decided to spend their Christmas money in a special way. Twelve year old Jeremiah Mckinney and his sister Bella are using that money to put on a lightshow and live nativity scene at their home. It’s at 9654 North County Road 200 West in Brazil.
BRAZIL, IN
Rock-A-Buy Baby: All your baby essentials close to home

Rock-A-Buy Baby in Terre Haute carries a wide variety of essentials for pregnant women, new moms and their families. From fetal dopplers to educational toys, strollers, clothes and gifts all at affordable prices. Rock-A-Buy Baby is located at 212 S 8th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Hours: Sat. 1-5 pm...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Dan Dakich done at 107.5 The Fan after 14 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana sports talk figure Dan Dakich announced Thursday that he has completed his final show with Radio One, which owns 107.5 The Fan. Dakich, who hosted The Dan Dakich Show, released a statement on Twitter. “Earlier today, I did my last show for Radio One. “I want...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

