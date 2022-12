BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for a new way to watch the Ravens, head to the giant LED billboard that looms over Charles Street in Station North on Sunday. Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes and Shanklin Media will be hosting a watch party with the billboard for the rivalry game, complete with food trucks and a DJ playing until game time. You'll need to bring lawn chairs, though.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO