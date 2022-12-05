Read full article on original website
insideradio.com
Controversial Midday Host Dan Dakich Out At Indy’s ‘Fan.’
Dan Dakich, the controversial midday host at Indianapolis sports talker “The Fan,” is out at the Urban One station. "Today was Dan Dakich's last day with Radio One,” Ops Manager David Wood said in an email to staff on Thursday, as reported by the Indianapolis Star. “We wish him well in their future endeavors."
KCCI.com
Murray-less Hawkeyes blow out No. 20 ISU
IOWA CITY, Iowa. — No Murray, no problem. Despite missing superstar Kris Murray, the Hawkeyes raced out to a 20-2 lead on their way to a 75-56 blowout win over No. 20 ISU Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
KCCI.com
Hawkeyes ride huge third quarter to Cy-Hawk win
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Whatever Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said at halftime, it worked. No. 16 Iowa rallied from a 5-point deficit to beat No. 10 ISU 70-57 Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has now defeated its in-state rival six out of the last seven years. This content...
Video: Wild College Basketball Halftime Show Going Viral
The legendary basketball halftime show performer has taken some heat in recent years, sometimes dropping bowls onto the floor, but tonight's performance was legendary. Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier shared a video of the epic halftime show performance on Wednesday night. The video is going viral. "This is nuts,"...
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
wrtv.com
How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?
Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball lottery ticket bought in Indiana expires in a week
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indiana is set to expire in less than a week. The winning ticket, bough at McClure Oil in Russiaville, expires on Dec. 15. The ticket bought for the June 18 drawing matches all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x.
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
pendletontimespost.com
Richardson to play college softball
Pendleton Heights High School student Gloria Richardson recently signed a letter of intent to play softball at Danville Area Community College. Pictured are (from left, front) mother Mindi Richardson, Gloria Richardson and father Adam Richardson; (standing) Pendleton Heights head softball coach Rob Davis.
KCCI.com
Lawsuit: Black student says she was sent to the back of the bus on Waukee school field trip
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Black student is suing the Waukee School District saying she and other students of color were sent to the back of the bus during a band trip. Court documents show that the alleged incident occurred in November before the Northwest High School Marching band returned from Omaha.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14. No ticket matching all […]
Brewbound.com
Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale
Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
wrtv.com
Andretti Global breaks ground on 90-acre campus in Fishers
FISHERS — On Tuesday, Andretti Global, the parent company of Andretti Autosport, broke ground on its new 575,000-square-foot global racing and technology headquarters today in Fishers. Andretti Global Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti was joined by Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and City...
indianapolismonthly.com
Black Leaf Vegan Gets Rooted Downtown
FANS OF Taria and Derrick Slack’s Black Leaf Vegan food truck no longer have to chase down their favorite plant-based dishes at local festivals and office parks. The pair pulled up at a permanent location on 9th Street in early fall and have been serving their take on dishes such as vegan lasagna and jackfruit sliders in a spacious ground-floor spot. Having a home base for the truck also means they are now able to offer full-day service, including morning coffee, breakfast bagels with plant-based bacon, daily quiche, and a knockout vegan peach cobbler. The Slacks continue to operate their truck, which over the summer was a hit for its gut-busting loaded nachos at the Indiana State Fair and made an appearance at BUTTER Art Fair at the Stutz building in early September. And with the Slacks’ young daughters (also part owners) often in the cafe, stopping in for a coffee break or lunch feels like a family affair. 335 W. 9th St., 317-560-4222, blackleafvegan.com.
WLKY.com
Iconic Blue Angel military air show returning to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An iconic military air act will be returning to Indiana for the first time in a decade. The Navy has confirmed the Blue Angels will perform at the Crossroads Air Show in 2023. Pilots will be flying the F-18 Super Hornet, which reaches speeds of up to...
IPS officer injured in altercation at Arsenal Tech High School
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Public School police officer was injured Thursday breaking up a fight at Arsenal Tech. According to the district, the incident is being investigated. A school spokesperson told 13News, IPS Police responded to an altercation involving several students. While police were breaking it up, one officer...
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? — Haughville, Part 4: Street names
Each of the present names of four of the major east-west streets in Haughville have different originations. One was named for a general and political leader, while one was named after a state whose territory that political leader helped govern. Another roadway was named after a tree, with the other street named after a number.
10 years later: Remembering Sherese Bingham
Who killed Sherese Bingham? It’s a question Indiana State Police is still trying to answer 10 years after her murder.
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
