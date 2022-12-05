ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KTBS

One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD posts weekly arrest report

On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
HOPE, AR
KSLA

Texarkana man arrested on murder charge

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man wanted for murder in Texarkana has now been captured. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 6 just before 11 a.m. that Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, is now in custody. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The warrant for his arrest was issued Monday, and was the department’s second in less than 24 hours.
TEXARKANA, AR
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder

The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

CPSO: Man faces charges after hitting coworker in head with hammer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Darius Coleman, 33, is now facing additional charges after attacking his coworker, hitting him in the head with a hammer multiple times. On Dec. 6, detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Darius Coleman with the additional charges of possession of schedule II and possession of schedule I, after crime lab results proved methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his apartment.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Shreveport is facing charges after failing to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Stephanie Horache, 41, reported her teenage son missing three days after he left home. The boy was found Monday, Dec. 5, officials say. Horache has been issued a summons to appear in court.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Man shot in parking lot

26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Texarkana police departments participate in annual Shop with a Cop event

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Police departments in Arkansas and Texas gathered at a couple of stores Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) to hold an annual holiday event. Law enforcement officers filled the aisles of the Target in Texarkana, Texas and the Walmart in Texarkana, Ark. Tuesday morning to bring cheer to a special group of families.
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Texas High Teen Guilty Of Murdering Classmate

After a four-day trial, a jury convicted a Texarkana teenager of murdering a classmate. Testimony revealed that 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem killed 17-year-old Ulises Martinez after an argument at Texas High that later resumed off campus. Meachem is awaiting sentencing. They also charged his older brother with murder but dropped those charges.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
TEXARKANA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise across South Arkansas

Active cases of the COVID-19 virus rose Wednesday across the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases were up by 10 in Ouachita County, seven in Union County and five in Columbia County. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the area. COVID-19 Metrics...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
