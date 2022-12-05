Read full article on original website
KTBS
One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD posts weekly arrest report
On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
KSLA
Texarkana man arrested on murder charge
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man wanted for murder in Texarkana has now been captured. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 6 just before 11 a.m. that Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, is now in custody. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The warrant for his arrest was issued Monday, and was the department’s second in less than 24 hours.
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Sunday Morning Shooter
Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on State Line, if you have any information that could help, they would love to hear from you. An investigation is now underway in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana. According to the...
KSLA
CPSO: Man faces charges after hitting coworker in head with hammer
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Darius Coleman, 33, is now facing additional charges after attacking his coworker, hitting him in the head with a hammer multiple times. On Dec. 6, detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office charged Darius Coleman with the additional charges of possession of schedule II and possession of schedule I, after crime lab results proved methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his apartment.
Mother faces jail time, fine for not reporting son missing
CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 - failure to report a missing child.
KSLA
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Shreveport is facing charges after failing to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Stephanie Horache, 41, reported her teenage son missing three days after he left home. The boy was found Monday, Dec. 5, officials say. Horache has been issued a summons to appear in court.
ktoy1047.com
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
East Texas teen sentenced for murder of fellow high school student
A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
KSLA
Texarkana police departments participate in annual Shop with a Cop event
TEXARKANA (KSLA) - Police departments in Arkansas and Texas gathered at a couple of stores Tuesday morning (Dec. 6) to hold an annual holiday event. Law enforcement officers filled the aisles of the Target in Texarkana, Texas and the Walmart in Texarkana, Ark. Tuesday morning to bring cheer to a special group of families.
easttexasradio.com
Texas High Teen Guilty Of Murdering Classmate
After a four-day trial, a jury convicted a Texarkana teenager of murdering a classmate. Testimony revealed that 19-year-old Kamorion Meachem killed 17-year-old Ulises Martinez after an argument at Texas High that later resumed off campus. Meachem is awaiting sentencing. They also charged his older brother with murder but dropped those charges.
KTBS
Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD UPDATE: Victim in Stateline Homicide Identified as 26 year old Man
The Texarkana Arkansas Police identify the victim in the overnight shooting death at EZ Mart on Stateline and E. 49th Street as Joseph Ross, 26. If you have any information that may help please contact TAPD at (903) 798-3154. Here are more details from the early morning shooting at EZ...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise across South Arkansas
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus rose Wednesday across the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases were up by 10 in Ouachita County, seven in Union County and five in Columbia County. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the area. COVID-19 Metrics...
You Can Check Out 10 Great Bands This Weekend In Texarkana
From some great Classic Rock to Country and even a little Blues, you will find it all in Texarkana this weekend. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Texarkana Police Are Looking for This Woman, Have You Seen Her?
There is nothing like taking a taxi for a ride, a long ride and then allegedly not paying for it? Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in locating this woman who has a warrant for her arrest. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on its Facebook page, that a...
Arkansas DHS Toy Drive For Miller County Children in Foster Care
There are kids in our area that are in foster care and in protective services that might not receive a toy this Christmas. You can help make sure that these children have a wonderful Christmas when you donate to the 2022 Spreading Joy, Gifting Hope Toy Drive. Did you know...
