SpaceNews.com
China launches 14 satellites with new solid rocket from mobile sea platform
HELSINKI — China launched its new Jielong-3 rocket from a mobile sea platform in the Yellow Sea Friday, successfully sending 14 satellites into orbit. The Jielong-3 (“Smart Dragon-3”) lifted off at 1:35 a.m. Eastern (0635 UTC) Dec. 9, from the Tai Rui modified barge off in the Yellow Sea.
SpaceNews.com
SES government unit rebranded as SES Space & Defense
WASHINGTON — The U.S.-based subsidiary of satellite operator SES has been renamed to reflect the company’s focus on the national security market. SES Government Solutions, based in Reston, Virginia, will begin operating under the new name SES Space & Defense effective Dec. 8, the company announced. The renaming...
SpaceNews.com
Cryogenics specialist orders first satellite for detecting methane leaks
TAMPA, Fla. — Absolut Group, a French cryogenic technology provider, said Dec. 7 it has ordered a demo nanosatellite for a constellation that would use sensors at very low temperatures to detect greenhouse gas leaks. The company’s newly created Absolut Sensing subsidiary ordered the chassis for a 16U satellite...
SpaceNews.com
Space Development Agency’s first launch slips to March due to satellite glitch
WASHINGTON — The first launch of the Space Development Agency’s constellation planned for mid-December will slip to March 2023 due to an anomaly in York Space’s satellites that was identified during tests, the agency’s director Derek Tournear said Dec. 9. The Space Development Agency, a procurement...
SpaceNews.com
TriSept and SpiderOak unveil strategic partnership
WASHINGTON – TriSept, a launch integration and mission management specialist, announced a strategic partnership Dec. 7 with cybersecurity firm SpiderOak to offer an “end-to-end security system” for satellites and ground systems. To address growing cyberthreats, TriSept is pairing its satellite security software, TriSept Security Enhanced Layer (TSEL),...
SpaceNews.com
Blue Origin and Dynetics bidding on second Artemis lunar lander
WASHINGTON — Teams led by Blue Origin and Dynetics, runners-up in NASA’s first competition to develop a lander to transport astronauts to the lunar surface, have submitted proposals for a NASA competition to select a second lander. Blue Origin announced Dec. 6 that it submitted a proposal for...
SpaceNews.com
NASA loses contact with ICON spacecraft
WASHINGTON — A NASA space science spacecraft launched three years ago has been out of contact with controllers for nearly two weeks after suffering some kind of technical problem. NASA announced Dec. 7 that the Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) spacecraft has not communicated with ground stations since Nov. 25....
SpaceNews.com
NDAA compromise bill wants more focus on satellite protection, responsive launch
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan compromise version of the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act released overnight on Dec. 6 directs DoD to figure out a strategy to protect military satellites from threats in orbit. And it continues to press the Space Force to work with commercial launch providers on new concepts of operations.
SpaceNews.com
Op-ed | Running the Space Playbook in Chile
Some of the most important science in the field of astronomy has been possible because of Chile, from studying black holes to tracking the debris trail left after NASA’s DART spacecraft when it slammed into the asteroid Didymos. By some estimates, Chile holds half or more of the world’s astronomy infrastructure, which owes largely to the favorable Atacama Desert skies in the country’s northern region.
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX launches 40 satellites in first of three missions for OneWeb
TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched 40 satellites for OneWeb’s rival broadband constellation Dec. 8 on a Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, at 5:27 p.m. Eastern and released the satellites over three separation sequences about an hour and a half later.
SpaceNews.com
Antenna maker Anywaves plots aggressive US expansion
TAMPA, Fla. — French satellite antenna maker Anywaves said Dec. 8 it has raised around $3 million to help capture more business from U.S. customers. Anywaves CEO Nicolas Capet said the funds from French investor Ylliade Groupe enable the company to accelerate sales and marketing efforts in the United States, where only 10% of its customers are currently based.
SpaceNews.com
House committee leaders introduce bipartisan bills to update satellite rules
TAMPA, Fla. — The top Democrat and Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee introduced bipartisan legislation Dec. 8 to reform the Federal Communication Commission’s satellite licensing rules. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) and the ranking member, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.),...
SpaceNews.com
SpaceX requests permission for direct-to-smartphone service
TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX could provide “full and continuous” direct-to-smartphone services across much of the globe with less than a third of the 7,500 Gen 2 Starlink satellites approved last week, the company said in a request to add the capability to the broadband constellation. SpaceX filed...
SpaceNews.com
NASA confirms NEO Surveyor for 2028 launch
WASHINGTON — NASA has approved for development a space telescope to search for near Earth objects as some members of Congress lobby the agency to move up the mission. NASA announced Dec. 6 that it had confirmed the Near Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor mission, after passing a programmatic milestone called Key Decision Point C. That allows the mission to proceed into the next phase of its development.
SpaceNews.com
NASA and Boeing change SLS core stage assembly process
WASHINGTON — NASA and Boeing are changing how they assemble the core stage of the Space Launch System, moving some of the final integration work to the Kennedy Space Center. Currently, the five major sections of the core stage — forward skirt, liquid oxygen tank, interstage, liquid hydrogen tank and engine section — are manufactured and joined together into a single unit at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The core stage for the Artemis 2 mission is being assembled in that manner and is scheduled to be shipped to the Kennedy Space Center in 2023.
SpaceNews.com
Dawn Aerospace raises $20 million for propulsion and spaceplane work
SAN FRANCISCO – Dawn Aerospace has raised $20 million to expand its line of in-space propulsion products and to extend spaceplane development. New Zealand’s Icehouse Ventures led the investment round for Dawn, a space transportation company based in New Zealand, the Netherlands and the United States. GD1 and Movac, investors also based in New Zealand, supported the round.
