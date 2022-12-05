The U.S. wants to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Natural gas is in the way

Read full article on original website
US to examine environmental impact of planned Cumbrian coal mine
US climate envoy John Kerry has suggested he will keep a close eye on UK plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria.The underground mine near Whitehaven is expected to extract nearly 2.8 million tonnes of coal per year for use in steel making, rather than power generation, and backers say it will create around 500 jobs for the area.But opponents warn it will create more greenhouse gas emissions and say it is hypocritical amid UK efforts to show climate leadership and urge the world to give up coal.Mr Kerry, President Joe Biden’s special envoy on climate, stopped short of...
Truck makers lobby to weaken U.S. climate policies, report finds
Truck manufacturers and an industry trade group privately lobbied to weaken U.S. climate policies while publicly promoting zero-emissions trucks, according to a new report from a think tank that tracks corporate influence on climate policy. Climate watchdog InfluenceMap found trade group the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) and companies...
Factory workers across the U.S. say they were exposed to asbestos on the job
When LaTunja Caster started working at the Olin Corp. chemical plant outside of McIntosh, Alabama, she had no idea that asbestos was used in the production process. But when she became a union safety representative around 2007, she started to pay attention. In certain parts of the plant, "you would...
‘Worth the wait’: U.S. Senate Democrats celebrate a 51-seat majority with Georgia win
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer jubilantly announced Wednesday that the Georgia runoff election victory will next year end an evenly divided U.S. Senate, giving Democrats more subpoena power in committees and a quicker turnaround in approving federal and judicial appointments. Schumer, a New York Democrat, congratulated...
Juul settles more than 5,000 lawsuits over its vaping products
Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products. Financial terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Juul said that it has secured an equity investment to fund it. Buffeted by lawsuits, Juul announced hundreds of layoffs last...
Time is running short for federal wildlife protection plan to pass Senate
Georgia conservationists are calling on a flock of lame ducks to help protect the state’s wildlife. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act calls for dedicating $1.3 billion annually for state fish and wildlife agencies to help restore and protect threatened wild lands and creatures. If it becomes law, Georgia is set to get $27.4 million of those funds.
China lends billions to poor countries. Is that a burden ... or a blessing?
Chinese leaders have often boasted about their country's "miracle" progress in alleviating poverty and indicated their willingness to share their expertise with other nations. Take its "Belt and Road Initiative," also known as the New Silk Road. China has spent nearly one trillion dollars in the last decade building highways, railways, ports and energy plants from east Asia to Europe in a bid to boost global trade.
The first Gen Z member of Congress was denied a D.C. apartment due to bad credit
Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost was excited. He thought that for the first few months of living in DC, he'd be couch surfing to save money. But as luck would have it, he found an apartment in Washington, D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood with monthly rent he figured he could swing. This week,...
Cop15: what are the key targets for the biodiversity agreement?
From nature restoration to sharing new information about diseases, the biodiversity agreement being negotiated at Cop15 in Montreal over the next two weeks covers a vast range of issues. Pollution, human-wildlife conflict and soil health are among the topics up for discussion as 193 governments wrangle over the “fate of the living world” in the negotiating halls, side rooms and corridors of the Palais des congrès.
South Koreans are getting a year younger, parliament rules
You're not getting any younger — unless you live in South Korea. South Koreans will soon become a year or two younger, following an official change to the country's age-counting system. On Thursday, the country's parliament, called the National Assembly, passed a set of bills requiring the use of...
With Title 42 set to end, questions loom about the future of migrants and asylum
Just across the border from South Texas, hundreds of migrants are living in small, makeshift camps scattered around Reynosa, Mexico. Many are hoping to apply for asylum in the U.S. but they're blocked, for now, by the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42, which allows immigration authorities to quickly expel many migrants without allowing them to apply for asylum while in the U.S.
After 53 years, the last Boeing manufactures its last 747
The last 747 jumbo jet rolled out of the factory this week after 53 years in production. How did the Boeing plane revolutionize airlines and what does its retirement mean for the industry today?. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Boeing has stopped making a passenger jet that defined long-distance flight in...
Why vaccine hesitancy persists in China — and what they're doing about it
China says its official COVID-19 vaccination rate is around 90%, but it's not hard to find people who have been avoiding the jab. Take Faye Fei, for example. She's a 32-year-old lifestyle blogger who lives in the city of Hangzhou, about an hour from Shanghai by high-speed train. "I have...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
