KCRA.com
Stockton mother, college student hit and killed while riding her bike to class
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton mother and UEI College student died this week after being hit while riding her bike to campus last week, authorities said. A carwash will be held to help raise funds for her family next week. Jennifer Ruiz, 26, was riding her bike to campus...
Extra Turlock Police officers to work during the holidays to prevent driving under the influence
TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — For the rest of the year and throughout the holiday season, extra officers at the Turlock Police Department will be on duty to emphasize enforcement against drivers who appear under the influence. According to the Turlock Police Department, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, through New Year’s Day, extra officers will be […]
28-Year-Old James Merrifield Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hilmar (Hilmar, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Lander Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. According to the police, a man, driving a Honda Civic, had been trying to pull into his driveway when he was struck in the rear by a tow truck.
Stockton police looking for man accused of punching woman after she rejected him
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are looking for a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone after she rejected his advances. According to a news release, it happened in the parking lot of a store on the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue on Nov. 29.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Tow Truck Accident Reported on Highway 165 in Merced County
On the afternoon of Monday, December 5, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal tow truck collision on Highway 165 near American Avenue in Merced County. The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle and a tow truck, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Tow...
900 Nativity sets to be displayed in rural Modesto home
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 900 Nativity sets from around the world will be on display this weekend in Modesto. The Nativity sets can be seen at the home of Nativity collector Toni Conway, 79, at 3242 South Carpenter Road from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Friday through Sunday. The event is free to […]
Fox40
Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident on Southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton
On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, officials in Stockton reported a truck crash on southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol reported two trucks involved in a traffic collision. Details on the Truck Crash on I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton. A preliminary report...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Brothers killed in crash involving detective, Modesto HS misconduct allegations, Sen. Warnock wins GA runoff
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of assaulting woman outside of Stockton Target
STOCKTON, Calif. — An anonymous tip to Stockton Crime Stoppers led to the arrest Friday of a man accused of punching a woman and stealing her cell phone, according to the Stockton Police Department. The assault happened in the parking lot of a Target store on the 4700 block...
28-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident Inn Merced County (Merced County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a three-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in the area of Highway 165 and American Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck in the rear by a tow truck. The force imparted by the crash caused the car to go into the opposite lane of traffic and collide with a big rig.
KCRA.com
'My son is my hero': Oakdale teen lifts truck enough to free trapped father beneath
OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father earlier this month after being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal Monday night, he couldn’t put off...
Manteca Police searching for owner of ‘large abstract paintings’ that were possibly stolen
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November. Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit. Police believe the paintings […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Antioch (Antioch, CA)
The Antioch Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred along James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive. According to the officials, a pickup truck and a white BMW had collided with each other.
KCRA.com
Teen arrested in deadly shooting during Sacramento-area high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A teen was arrested in connection with a Sacramento-area high school shooting during a football game that killed a 24-year-old man, officials said Wednesday. The Sacramento Police Department said detectives arrested the 15-year-old and booked him into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility on a homicide...
K9 officer finds four kilos of cocaine in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KRON) — A K9 officer with the California Highway Patrol assisted officers in locating four kilograms of cocaine in what began as a routine traffic stop. According to a social media post from the CHP Merced division, a 2015 Ford Fusion was pulled over for a traffic violation recently. An officer noticed “several […]
3-month-old cyanotic baby with no pulse and not breathing saved by firefighters
VALLEY SPRINGS — Firefighters saved the life of a three-month-old baby that stopped breathing.According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire, when firefighters arrived, the baby was not breathing, had no pulse, and was cyanotic (blue). Firefighters on Engine 112 and Engine 113 performed one round of CPR and revived the baby.The child was later taken to Sutter Hospital in Amador County by an American Legion Ambulance and is in stable condition.
goldrushcam.com
Man Wanted on Felony Charges Arrested After Crashing His Motorcycle During High-Speed Pursuit in Merced
December 9, 2022 - Merced – Sergio Garcia (31) was apprehended at the conclusion of a high-speed vehicle pursuit. He was in possession of a loaded firearm and controlled substances. On Thursday, December 8th at 3:06 A.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to Travelodge Hotel at 1260 E. Yosemite...
Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked
TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
mymotherlode.com
Columbia Woman Arrested For Allegedly Punching Neighbor
Columbia, CA – A Columbia woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a neighbor over a dog dispute. A caller reported to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch that a neighbor had punched her wife and had since left the scene, bringing deputies recently to the 22300 block of Haughton Circle near Damin Road, off Parrotts Ferry Road. During questioning of the couple, they told deputies that they went outside because of a loose dog in their front yard, and that is when the physical assault took place.
