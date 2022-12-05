ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

900 Nativity sets to be displayed in rural Modesto home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 900 Nativity sets from around the world will be on display this weekend in Modesto.  The Nativity sets can be seen at the home of Nativity collector Toni Conway, 79, at 3242 South Carpenter Road from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m Friday through Sunday. The event is free to […]
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident on Southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton

On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, officials in Stockton reported a truck crash on southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol reported two trucks involved in a traffic collision. Details on the Truck Crash on I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton. A preliminary report...
STOCKTON, CA
Nationwide Report

28-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident Inn Merced County (Merced County, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a three-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred in the area of Highway 165 and American Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck in the rear by a tow truck. The force imparted by the crash caused the car to go into the opposite lane of traffic and collide with a big rig.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

K9 officer finds four kilos of cocaine in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif. (KRON) — A K9 officer with the California Highway Patrol assisted officers in locating four kilograms of cocaine in what began as a routine traffic stop. According to a social media post from the CHP Merced division, a 2015 Ford Fusion was pulled over for a traffic violation recently. An officer noticed “several […]
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

3-month-old cyanotic baby with no pulse and not breathing saved by firefighters

VALLEY SPRINGS — Firefighters saved the life of a three-month-old baby that stopped breathing.According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire, when firefighters arrived, the baby was not breathing, had no pulse, and was cyanotic (blue). Firefighters on Engine 112 and Engine 113 performed one round of CPR and revived the baby.The child was later taken to Sutter Hospital in Amador County by an American Legion Ambulance and is in stable condition.
VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
ABC10

Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked

TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
TRACY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Columbia Woman Arrested For Allegedly Punching Neighbor

Columbia, CA – A Columbia woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a neighbor over a dog dispute. A caller reported to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch that a neighbor had punched her wife and had since left the scene, bringing deputies recently to the 22300 block of Haughton Circle near Damin Road, off Parrotts Ferry Road. During questioning of the couple, they told deputies that they went outside because of a loose dog in their front yard, and that is when the physical assault took place.
COLUMBIA, CA
