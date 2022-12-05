Jeri Ann Vandiver, age 65, of Logan, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 25, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Jerry and Alice Ann Lacey Vandiver. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carla and Steve Evans; six nieces and nephews; eight grandnieces and grandnephews; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held in Jeri’s honor at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Siluria Baptist Church, 10696 Highway 119, Alabaster AL. In lieu of flowers, a donation in tribute to Jeri can be made to Send Relief, the human needs organization of Southern Baptists, at sendrelief.org.

