Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Related
Upcoming Cullman Christmas events
CULLMAN, Ala. – After successful Christmas parades, tree lightings, concerts and celebrations over the past several days, Cullman’s holiday schedule is still full of family events this week. Thursday, Dec. 8 Cullman City Schools (CHS) Christmas Concert 7 p.m. The free concert will be held at Cullman High School auditorium and include the Cullman Beginning Band, Cullman Middle School Advanced Band, the Combined CHS Concert and Symphonic Bands and the CHS Jazz Ensemble. Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love Christmas Ceremony 6 p.m. Held at Christ Hall at St. John’s Church, the event supports the Cullman Regional Foundation and its efforts to advance quality healthcare at...
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Franklin County Times
Taste of Franklin — Something sweet to eat
Whether attending a cookie swap, creating goodies for friends and neighbors or preparing for Santa’s imminent arrival, cookies are bound to be on the menu at some point this season. While the classic chocolate chip is always an option, Amy McCollum has a festive selection of recipes to choose from that might help you whip up a new sweet treat for your holiday table – or else revive a long-forgotten favorite. It’s baking season in Franklin County.
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
WAAY-TV
Madison County family robbed of all their Christmas decorations
A real-life Grinch robbed one Madison County family of all of their Christmas decorations. Every single Christmas item was stolen. While years' worth of nativity scenes and ornaments are a costly loss, the family said the greatest loss is the keepsakes that cannot be replaced. "That's all that's left of...
Caution urged to motorists
CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways. An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize.
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
Obituary: Jeri Ann Vandiver
Jeri Ann Vandiver, age 65, of Logan, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 25, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Jerry and Alice Ann Lacey Vandiver. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carla and Steve Evans; six nieces and nephews; eight grandnieces and grandnephews; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial service will be held in Jeri’s honor at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Siluria Baptist Church, 10696 Highway 119, Alabaster AL. In lieu of flowers, a donation in tribute to Jeri can be made to Send Relief, the human needs organization of Southern Baptists, at sendrelief.org.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs
You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
Huntsville spends $1 million to recruit people to live and work in the city
In this year's State of the City address, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said one of the greatest challenges facing the city is a shortage of workers. Huntsville leaders are working to fix that through a 1 million dollar campaign.
Wrong-way driver crashes into two vehicles on Whitesburg Drive
One person was injured when a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Whitesburg Drive hit at least two other vehicles on Wednesday, according to police.
WAAY-TV
Florence Police: Sheffield fisherman found dead in water
The body of a Sheffield fisherman was found in waters near the Tennessee River in Florence early Saturday. About 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Florence Police Department officers responded to South Poplar Street for a drowning call. The area is near the Florence Harbor and river. A fisherman in a boat had...
46-year-old ID’d as woman shot to death in Adamsville auto repair shop
Authorities have released the name of a woman shot to death in an Adamsville business over the weekend. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Wendy Johnson Patellaro. She was 46 and lived in Birmingham. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to Z Benz Shop at 3708...
Obituary: Helen Marie Dahlke
Funeral Service for Helen Marie Dahlke, age 89, of Cullman, will be at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor John Bussman officiating, burial at Cullman City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Dahlke passed away on Saturday, Dec 3, 2022, at Cullman Long Term Care. She was born March 10, 1933, to Carl Fredrick and Alma Margaret Dahlke. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Dahlke. Survivors include her sisters, Frances Dahlke and Betty Dahlke; brothers, Edward (Glena) Dahlke and Michael Dahlke; sister-in-law, Jean Dahlke; and a host of extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School.
Sheffield residents concerned after city council appoints new municipal judge
Some residents in Sheffield aren't happy with how the city council chose to appoint a new municipal judge.
Obituary: John S. Moore
Funeral Service for John S. Moore, age 80, of Cullman, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Herman Lambert and Jimmie Moore officiating, interment in Baldwin Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Mr. Moore passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Hanceville Nursing Home. He was born April 8, 1942, to Phillip Hershel Moore and Sudie Bell Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Athlene Spradling and Audrey Goode; and brothers, Allen Moore and Steve Moore. Survivors include his wife, Pat Moore; daughters, Michelle (Michael) Bryant and Wendy (Clint) Osteen; grandchildren, Nicholas Bryant, John Isaac Osteen, and Jacob Osteen; brothers, Jimmie (Pat) Moore and John Alton (Shirley) Moore; sister, Linda Graham; sisters-in-law, Elsie Moore and Nell Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 8
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 8, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 5 trespassing; Co. Rd. 264 theft of property, harassment; Co. Rd. 747 theft of property; Hwy 278 W theft of property; Co. Rd. 850 unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 781 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1635 December 6 criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 616 burglary; Co. Rd. 1555 criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1282 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 866 harassment; Co. Rd. 109 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1141 December 7 receiving stolen property; Co. Rd. 109 selling/distributing drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana; Hwy 69 S harassment;...
Comments / 0