Fort Worth Baker Competes on New Dr. Seuss Cooking TV Show — Tareka Loton Embraces a Truly Creative Baking Challenge

Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
papercitymag.com
Behind the Scenes of Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Lance Scott, Nazira Handal, Anthony Baratta, Alessandra Branca (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo) The Behind the Scenes of Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas panel at Roche Bobois — moderated by Nazira Handal, the fearless leader of the Kips Bay Decorator Show Houses in New York City, Palm Beach, and Dallas — gave Texas Design Week guests an inside look at what it takes to design a show house, with all its tears and fears.
papercitymag.com
Dallas Hearing Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Bringing Sound to Life
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. It was a night to remember at the 2022 Dallas Hearing Foundation (DHF) Gala. On Saturday, November 5, attendees gathered among the iconic planes of the fabulous Frontiers of Flight Museum to celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary of giving the gift of sound and speech to those with hearing loss.
fwtx.com
New Garage-Themed Restaurant Touts How Sick It Is in Its name
A North Dakota-based garage-themed restaurant that boasts menu items like a glazed donut burger — that’s right, they use a glazed donut for the bun — will open in the north end of Fort Worth in March of 2023. The distinctively named Sickies Garage Burger and Brews...
papercitymag.com
Ippolita Rostagno Stops Through Dallas for a Rare Meet & Greet
A one of a kind polished Kingman turquoise necklace on display this week. Photo by Courtney Dabney. For the first time in two years, the founder and notable jewelry designer Ippolita Rostagno returned to Neiman Marcus NorthPark for a personal appearance, showcasing her wide-ranging IPPOLITA collection. Designs from her latest collection were on display, as well as a chance for shoppers to meet the international designer in person. Her Dallas appearance was followed by two more pre-holiday opportunities in Pennsylvania.
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
WATCH: Dallas Zoo introduces adorable baby hippo to the world along with name & gender
"She's only in week two of exploring and it's been really cool to see her grow and be fearless. She's a really curious little calf. "
papercitymag.com
A Holiday Dinner at Home in Dallas With Former ‘Deb of the Decade’ Cornelia Guest
Cornelia Guest with her Great Dane, Wolf, at her Highland Park home. (Photo by Afritina Coker) In the 1980s, New York party girl Cornelia Guest smoked Marlboros like a chimney. She was rebellious for a debutante, but Guest was no typical society ingénue. As a teenager, she hung out wit Mick Jagger and danced till dawn at Studio 54 and Odeon with Andy Warhol, who attended her 18th birthday bash along with Truman Capote and Doris Duke. For her partying ways, the press crowned her “Deb of the Decade” and voraciously covered her many late nights out. In 1983, she told a Washington Post reporter that she estimated she’d gone to 365 parties the previous year — in essence, one every day. The former deb, who turned 59 last month, is still down for a good soirée.
papercitymag.com
Your Bachendorf’s Holiday Gift Guide to Fine Jewelry and Watches
14K white gold rhodium plated diamond stud earrings with 2 round diamonds weighing 1.02 carats total weight, approximately H-I SI; $3,400. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. When it comes to fine jewelry in Dallas, there’s one name that stands above them all —...
inforney.com
Swiss chocolate firm lands in AllianceTexas north of Fort Worth
The AllianceTexas development is the sweet spot for a global candy firm. Swiss chocolate company Läderach has planted its flag in the huge industrial development with a new distribution center. Läderach is taking more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake...
Eater
Are the Folks Behind ‘Yellowstone’ Investing in Fort Worth’s Cattlemen’s Steak House?
The glitz and glamour of the Yellowstone universe may be planting firm roots in Fort Worth. In November, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Dan Schryer, a financier who invested in the launch of 101 Studios, which produces Yellowstone and the related series 1883 and 1923, filed a liquor license for Cattlemen’s Steak House. The chop house has been operating in the Fort Worth Stockyards since 1947, offering affordable steaks and the fried bull testicles known as “calf fries.”
starlocalmedia.com
Looking for the best BBQ in McKinney? Here are 5 that come highly recommended.
Texas is known for our food being “bigger and better,” and our BBQ is no exception. From prime brisket to delicious homemade sides, we found 5 of the highest rated barbecue spots in McKinney along with their specialties.
Dallas cookie shop has best snickerdoodle & best chocolate chip cookies in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got a regularly visiting sweet tooth, be sure to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest whether you love candy, pies, ice cream, cake, or one of the best desserts of all, cookies. It may be the most wonderful time of the year...
WFAA
Fort Worth family says home rental scammers took money and threatened to hurt kids
"First I'm getting put out of a home and now I'm getting threatened of my life. What else could possibly happen?" Daija Washington said.
Best Areas Of Fort Worth, Texas To Buy A Home
Are you looking to relocate to the Fort Worth area? These top areas to purchase a home each have their own unique benefits and characteristics.
wbap.com
Fort Worth family visits site where 13-year old’s body was found
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The family of a Fort Worth boy whose body was found by a TxDOT worker on November 16th is pleading for information about what happened to him. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was last seen alive by his loved ones on November 9th when he left his home around 7:30 p.m.
Buc-ee’s ‘Coming Soon’ Sign Shows Up Near Prominent Neighborhood
America loves the huge gas station Buc-ee's and many would love to have one in their "backyard". Well, a prominent neighborhood near Dallas got quite a surprise when a Buc-ee's "Coming Soon" sign showed near a lot that is being developed. The fake sign reportedly appeared near Highland Park, which...
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
wbap.com
Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
