Revealed: The one thing Americans refuse to stop spending on

By SWNS reporter
 3 days ago

Eight in 10 Americans have cut down on their general spending within the last six months, according to new research.

A poll of 2,000 US adults found three in four have been affected by inflation, with respondents saying they have reduced their spending on shopping (70%), entertainment (59%), and food (58%) the most.

However, 70% aren’t letting their health falter, with many sharing that the one area they wouldn’t cut down spending on is their fitness and wellbeing (44%).

Fifty-five percent said they would spend any amount of money on their health, averaging that that is where they spend a third of their budget including expenses such as healthy food, supplements, and mental healthcare.

Most respondents believe it’s important to prioritize spending time and money on your health above other areas in life (69%), and are doing so by cooking at home more (61%), staying home more in general (59%), and practicing good spending habits (50%).

Commissioned by Medifast and conducted by OnePoll, the survey found that 60% of respondents said the pandemic encouraged them to rearrange their priorities in life and a similar percentage said the experience has also made them value their health more than they did before (63%).

People have been inspired to take care of themselves, averaging about 200 steps more per day now than prior to the pandemic.

And respondents plan on carrying these habits into 2023 by focusing less on entertainment (39%) and traveling (37%). Next year, Americans are putting themselves first with more time spent on their health (57%) and hobbies (34%).

Similarly, half of those surveyed are going to spend more of their budget on their health and well-being in 2023 (49%), cutting down even more on dining out (46%) and their social life (40%). Respondents will also invest more money into their education (27%) and hobbies that make them happy (26%).

As 2022 is coming to a close, respondents are also looking to make big changes to their daily life in 2023.

Over half (57%) say one of their biggest goals is to get between 7-9 hours of sleep every night, with 51% saying they’d like to get outside more.

Another 51% say they plan on implementing more walks in their day-to-day routine and including some more nutritious food in their diet.

“Despite the challenging moments the world has faced over the past couple of years, it is no surprise that people are motivated to invest their time and resources into prioritizing their health and wellbeing,” said Dan Chard, chairman and CEO of Medifast. “Consumer focus and awareness around health is stronger than ever and will remain important as we enter the new year. Taking a unique approach to health and wellness, like working with a dedicated Coach and Community and focusing on practicing healthy habits, can help those looking for a different way to tackle their goals.”

But it’s not just physical health — many respondents plan on taking better care of themselves mentally.

Americans know that being healthy isn’t all about food and nutrition, citing that sleep (72%), exercise (68%) and mental health (65%) also contribute to their overall health.

Most even find that their sleep has a significant impact on their daily life too, from work to caring for their family (63%).

Satya Jonnalagadda, Ph.D., MBA, RDN, vice president of scientific and clinical affairs at Medifast, said: “As we head into the holidays, it is common for people to use this time as an opportunity to set lofty health and wellness goals.

“However, we know big, audacious new year resolutions are rarely adopted for the long-term. Instead, try incorporating small, healthy habits that can be gradually added to your daily life, ultimately helping to create a foundation for lasting success.”

