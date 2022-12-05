ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steps to manage carer anxiety at Christmas

How to manage festive anxiety as a carer as online searches for support triples: Whilst most people are able to relax, unwind and enjoy the festive cheer during the Christmas period, Christmas can be a challenging time for carers. From the responsibilities and worries that come with taking care of...
Streptococcal A infection and Scarlet fever first aid

Streptococcal A infection, invasive strep A and scarlet fever – what to look out for and what to do. These infections are caused by several strains of bacteria – the most common are streptococcus A and streptococcus B. These infections are extremely common and frequently responsible for sore throats experienced by millions of us every year.

