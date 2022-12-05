Read full article on original website
KTBS
One juvenile injured in Texarkana, Arkansas shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A shooting broke out Thursday afternoon on the 1400 Block of Rose Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Police said four juveniles were walking down the street when one of them was shot in the arm. His injuries are non-life threatening. Investigators said they believe the shooting was an...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD posts weekly arrest report
On December 2 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Andrew Sherer, 30, of Hope, AR. Mr. Sherer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of West 10th Street in Hope, AR. On December...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
KSLA
Man found guilty of pulling gun on someone in parking lot in road rage incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another man during a road rage incident back in mid-March of 2021 has been found guilty, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm in a...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
KSLA
Texarkana students unite to help homeless
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Odds for stolen packages will be even higher this year, with a predicted...
KSLA
Texarkana man arrested on murder charge
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man wanted for murder in Texarkana has now been captured. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 6 just before 11 a.m. that Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, is now in custody. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The warrant for his arrest was issued Monday, and was the department’s second in less than 24 hours.
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Sunday Morning Shooter
Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on State Line, if you have any information that could help, they would love to hear from you. An investigation is now underway in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana. According to the...
Mother faces jail time, fine for not reporting son missing
CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 - failure to report a missing child.
KSLA
Shreveport mom charged for failing to report missing child
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Shreveport is facing charges after failing to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, Stephanie Horache, 41, reported her teenage son missing three days after he left home. The boy was found Monday, Dec. 5, officials say. Horache has been issued a summons to appear in court.
East Texas teen sentenced for murder of fellow high school student
A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
ktoy1047.com
Man shot in parking lot
26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana was struck by gunfire in a parking lot at 4524 North Stateline Avenue early Sunday morning. Ross was transported to CHRISTUS St. Michael where he was pronounced dead. Ross’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Texarkana, Arkansas, police.
tigertimesonline.com
Meachem receives 25 year prison sentence
A former Texas High School student received a 25-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine for the murder of his schoolmate Ulisses Martinez. The jury found Karmorion Meachem guilty of first-degree murder on Dec 5, 2022. Meachem shot Martinez on Oct 25, 2021, outside a residence at 7 Sidney Drive...
ktoy1047.com
Life without parole for Cass County escapee
44-year-old Charles Spraberry entered a plea of “guilty” for the murder of John Thomas and Jennifer Archer, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault causing bodily injury, assault on a public servant, and escape with a deadly weapon. Spraberry was being held in...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD warns against leaving items in vehicles
Items like purses, electronic devices, and backpacks with items inside can all be strong temptations for potential thieves. A cup holder full of change easily seen from outside the vehicle could leave you needing a new window this holiday season. If you must leave items in your vehicle, remember to lock your doors.
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD UPDATE: Victim in Stateline Homicide Identified as 26 year old Man
The Texarkana Arkansas Police identify the victim in the overnight shooting death at EZ Mart on Stateline and E. 49th Street as Joseph Ross, 26. If you have any information that may help please contact TAPD at (903) 798-3154. Here are more details from the early morning shooting at EZ...
ktalnews.com
Caddo man sentenced to 25 years on weapons charges
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man convicted earlier this year of several weapons charges pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Issac Denzel Watson who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister’s house in July 2021, pleaded guilty under the fourth felony habitual offender bill. Watson was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases on the rise across South Arkansas
Active cases of the COVID-19 virus rose Wednesday across the five-county area of South Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases were up by 10 in Ouachita County, seven in Union County and five in Columbia County. No new virus-related deaths were reported in the area. COVID-19 Metrics...
Majic 93.3
Texarkana, AR
