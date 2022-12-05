Read full article on original website
Whitmer pushes for park upgrades in select Michigan counties
Michiganders may soon see renovations to their county parks. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is supporting $7.4M in park project grants to select counties. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have recommended money from Land and Water Conservation Fund grants be allocated towards the upgrades of 11 park projects across the state.
Michigan minimum wage increase set for January, a second possible in February
The second increase would bump up the minimum wage for many workers to just over 13 an hour in February. But it's the subject of a court battle. Dave Woodward, with the “One Fair Wage” campaign, says the court should allow the increase. “This is the law of...
What’s next for the earned income tax credit in Michigan?
The federal tax credit is available to workers and families who make below certain income amounts. Michigan offers its own supplement based on that scale. “Mackinac Center” fiscal policy director James Hohmann says expanding it wouldn’t really address poverty. “It’s not especially geared towards people who need it....
Michigan Corporate Social Impact Network
We discuss the Michigan Corporate Social Impact Network with guests involved, a network of private sector business formed to synergize and maximize the positive impact. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Michigan Allied Poultry Industries
Michigan Allied Poultry Industries awards scholarships to 6 college students pursuing careers IN Poultry. We talk about the investment in the future with Allison Brink, MAPI ED. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through...
Northview High School
Northview High School Principal Mark Thomas joins TMS to discuss the Pre-AP program, for all High School students, success documented. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
