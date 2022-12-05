ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer pushes for park upgrades in select Michigan counties

Michiganders may soon see renovations to their county parks. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is supporting $7.4M in park project grants to select counties. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have recommended money from Land and Water Conservation Fund grants be allocated towards the upgrades of 11 park projects across the state.
What’s next for the earned income tax credit in Michigan?

The federal tax credit is available to workers and families who make below certain income amounts. Michigan offers its own supplement based on that scale. “Mackinac Center” fiscal policy director James Hohmann says expanding it wouldn’t really address poverty. “It’s not especially geared towards people who need it....
Michigan Corporate Social Impact Network

We discuss the Michigan Corporate Social Impact Network with guests involved, a network of private sector business formed to synergize and maximize the positive impact. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Michigan Allied Poultry Industries

Michigan Allied Poultry Industries awards scholarships to 6 college students pursuing careers IN Poultry. We talk about the investment in the future with Allison Brink, MAPI ED. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through...
Northview High School

Northview High School Principal Mark Thomas joins TMS to discuss the Pre-AP program, for all High School students, success documented. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
NORTHVIEW, MI

