WEYMOUTH - Jim Dolan couldn't talk much above a whisper heading into Friday night's opener. He might have lost his voice anyway in this game - there was a lot to yell about. Dolan, back coaching the Weymouth High boys basketball program for the first time since 2015, watched his Wildcats claw their way out of a 19-point first half hole and briefly take the lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter against powerhouse Catholic Memorial. The comeback attempt was thrilling -- with a full-throated crowd as the soundtrack -- but the visiting Knights eventually found a way to hold on for a 71-68 win.
1-2 punch of Bradbury, Katilus working wonders for East Bridgewater girls basketball team
EAST BRIDGEWATER — Time expired, the buzzer sounded. As players from the Stoughton and East Bridgewater High girls basketball teams walked off the court, a flood of youth-league players scattered the floor and each took practice shots from all over. Years ago, Sophie Bradbury and Phoebe Katilus would’ve been...
Undefeated teams Gore, Fairview collide in Class A championship game
By Patrick Kays Gore photo by George Mitchell Gore's historic season will come to a close on Saturday at Chad Richison Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma. The Pirates were at the same location for the Class A championship last year, but watching in the stands. This ...
Photos: Mater Dei Catholic holds off McClymonds 26-18 to win CIF State 2-AA football championship
The Crusaders claim second straight state title and third overall
