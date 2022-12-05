WEYMOUTH - Jim Dolan couldn't talk much above a whisper heading into Friday night's opener. He might have lost his voice anyway in this game - there was a lot to yell about. Dolan, back coaching the Weymouth High boys basketball program for the first time since 2015, watched his Wildcats claw their way out of a 19-point first half hole and briefly take the lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter against powerhouse Catholic Memorial. The comeback attempt was thrilling -- with a full-throated crowd as the soundtrack -- but the visiting Knights eventually found a way to hold on for a 71-68 win.

WEYMOUTH, MA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO