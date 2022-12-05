ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR4 Has Bold Prediction for Lions

It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Minnesota Vikings, but the team’s punt returner and WR4 has a bold prediction. The Vikings can win the NFC North on Sunday, needing either one win or one Detroit Lions loss sometime between now and the end of the season to secure the division crown. Incidentally, the Vikings play those very Lions this weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022

It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season

The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Coyotes score with 13 seconds left to snap 19-game losing streak vs. Boston Bruins

Behind an outstanding goaltending performance and clutch scoring, the Arizona Coyotes finally set down roots at Mullett Arena once again and defeated the league-leading Boston Bruins.  Friday’s game saw the Coyotes (8-13-4) snap a 19-game losing streak against the Bruins (21-4-1) after Lawson Crouse buried a feed from Matias Maccelli with 13.5 seconds left in the...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy