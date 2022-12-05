Read full article on original website
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Vikings WR4 Has Bold Prediction for Lions
It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Minnesota Vikings, but the team’s punt returner and WR4 has a bold prediction. The Vikings can win the NFC North on Sunday, needing either one win or one Detroit Lions loss sometime between now and the end of the season to secure the division crown. Incidentally, the Vikings play those very Lions this weekend.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 14 of 2022
It’s hard to believe we’ve already reached the final weeks of the NFL season. 2022 has been one of the wildest rides in recent memory that’s seen new forces emerge in the league, players explode out of nowhere, and some of the NFL’s surest bets plummet from the sky in astounding fashion.
Vikings May Get Weapon Back before End of Season
The Minnesota Vikings possess the NFL’s 18th-best offense per EPA/Play through 13 weeks of 2022, a meh figure considering the team is led by an offense-first head coach. The defense isn’t much better by the numbers, ranking 15th per EPA/Play and 31st in yards allowed. Yet, the Vikings continue to win games, owning a 10-2 record through Week 13, and are perhaps days away from clinching the NFC North.
Photo Bomber Turns Out To Be This Amazing Minnesota Vikings Player
What are the chances that something like this would happen to any of us here in Minnesota? A family of four, just out taking some holiday pictures, in their favorite Vikings attire; are photobombed by a gigantic man. Not just ANY gigantic man. This man happens to be an actual Minnesota Viking player!
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
Coyotes score with 13 seconds left to snap 19-game losing streak vs. Boston Bruins
Behind an outstanding goaltending performance and clutch scoring, the Arizona Coyotes finally set down roots at Mullett Arena once again and defeated the league-leading Boston Bruins. Friday’s game saw the Coyotes (8-13-4) snap a 19-game losing streak against the Bruins (21-4-1) after Lawson Crouse buried a feed from Matias Maccelli with 13.5 seconds left in the...
76ers blow late lead, but 'glad' for chance to take down Lakers in OT
All-Star center Joel Embiid and the 76ers collectively breathed a huge sigh of relief in the press conference room after escaping with an overtime victory after blowing a late lead to beat the Lakers 133-122.
Bucks beat Mavericks 106-105 after Antetokounmpo fouls out
Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105 on Friday night.
Minnesota Golden Gophers Announce Extension for P.J. Fleck
Things have been up for the Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program since the arrival of coach P.J. Fleck in the 2017 season. Now, the school is rewarding the coach with a long-term contract extension. Per a release at ESPN.com, Fleck has signed an extension as the Head Coach of the...
