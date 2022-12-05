Read full article on original website
Related
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90
Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family
Thanksgiving is typically a warm, cheerful time spent among friends and family. For NCIS star Lauren Holly, however, this year’s... The post ‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family appeared first on Outsider.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies
Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
What Happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas? See Where the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Is Today
As Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ fame soared to new heights. He was just 10 years old when he made his debut on the Tim Allen-led sitcom. After he left the series to go to college in 1998, Jonathan rarely made any more television appearances. Find out where the former teen icon is today.
Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children
Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
‘Married… With Children’ Actor Ed O’Neill’s Daughter Is Following In Her Famous Dad’s Footsteps
The list of iconic Hollywood stars would be incomplete without Ed O’Neill. The actor became a well-known face on TV with his role as Al Bundy in the 1990s sitcom, Married… with Children. The series, which ran for ten years, earned him two Golden Globe Awards nominations. Following this success, Ed starred in several films, including Little Giants, Dutch, Prefontaine, and The Bone Collector.
The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
Patrick Dempsey’s Wife Jillian: Everything To Know About Their Marriage, Their Almost Divorce, & Life Together
Patrick Dempsey and wife Jillian Fink married in 1999. They welcomed their daughter in 2002 and twin sons in 2007. The couple almost divorced in 2015, but were able to reconcile. Patrick Dempsey’s leading man charm is no secret. He was a teen heartthrob in the 80s, made knees weak...
Legendary Television Producer Dies
We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
tvinsider.com
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
John Travolta Is Excited His Sister Finally Got To Be In A Hallmark Movie
John Travolta’s sister Ellen Travolta recently had one of her dreams come true. John confirmed that Ellen will be appearing in a new Hallmark movie called Haul Out the Holly, also starring Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. John shared a sneak peek on his Instagram with a photo from the...
tvinsider.com
‘General Hospital’ Stars Kristina & Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kristina and Jack Wagner, stars of General Hospital, who lost their 27-year-old son Harrison Wagner in June, are now getting some answers for their tragic loss. Wagner’s body was found in a parking lot, and at the time of his death, the official cause of death was deferred. According to People, who obtained an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officials, Harrison’s death was listed as an “accident,” with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause.
Irene Cara dead: Flashdance and Fame star dies at 63
The woman behind two of the biggest movie soundtrack songs of the 1980s has died. Irene Cara, best known for her vocals on the title tracks to Fame and Flashdance, died at her home in Florida, according to a statement posted on her Twitter. "This is the absolute worst part...
Meet Frank Sinatra’s Granddaughter, Amanda Erlinger, Who Is Forging Her Own Path In Art
Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra, gave birth to two beautiful girls, A.J. Lambert and Amanda Erlinger, during her 15 years of marriage to Hugh Lambert. It’s not a secret that art runs in the Sinatra family, starting with Frank himself and Nancy, a well-known musician with a legacy outside her father’s name.
Comments / 1