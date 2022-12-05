ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVLine

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street Veteran of Nearly Five Decades, Dead at 90

Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor, singer, musician and children’s author, died Sunday. He was 90 years old. His family confirmed the news on Facebook writing, “Hello Facebook friends. The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” McGrath was one of the original and longest-standing human stars of Sesame Street, appearing on the show from 1969-2017. He starred in a total of 460 episodes over the course of 47 seasons, serving as an educator and musician. He performed many of the show’s original songs including “People...
Deadline

Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90

Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Star Dies

Legendary Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie has died at the age of 79 after a brief illness, according to CNN. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, McVie's family posted "on behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Late Loretta Lynn’s Six Children

Country music icon Loretta Lynn recently passed away in October 2022. She was 90 years old at the time of death and had spent most of her years entertaining us with good music and, even more than that, being a mom to six great kids–Cissie, Ernest, Peggy, Patsy, and late Betty, and Jack. Her children announced in a statement, gotten by Closer Weekly.
TENNESSEE STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Soap Opera Star Dies

Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Actor Ed O’Neill’s Daughter Is Following In Her Famous Dad’s Footsteps

The list of iconic Hollywood stars would be incomplete without Ed O’Neill. The actor became a well-known face on TV with his role as Al Bundy in the 1990s sitcom, Married… with Children. The series, which ran for ten years, earned him two Golden Globe Awards nominations. Following this success, Ed starred in several films, including Little Giants, Dutch, Prefontaine, and The Bone Collector.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Television Producer Dies

We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
tvinsider.com

‘General Hospital’ Stars Kristina & Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kristina and Jack Wagner, stars of General Hospital, who lost their 27-year-old son Harrison Wagner in June, are now getting some answers for their tragic loss. Wagner’s body was found in a parking lot, and at the time of his death, the official cause of death was deferred. According to People, who obtained an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner officials, Harrison’s death was listed as an “accident,” with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause.

