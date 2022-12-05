Read full article on original website
Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize
ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
Florida grower says his orange production is stable, despite USDA report
TAMPA, Fla. — The production of oranges in Florida has taken another dive, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In its December forecast report released Friday afternoon, the USDA said all orange production in the state has decreased by 29%, compared to its forecast released in October. Even...
New documentary highlights 1960s fight for voting rights in Alabama
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Travel back in time to the 1960s with the new documentary “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power.”. In a county with over 80% Black residents and zero Black registered voters, this film highlights the fight for the right to vote through grassroots efforts. Filmmakers Sam Pollard and Geeta Gandbhir join “Your Afternoon’s” Kelvin Washington to discuss the deep significance of those efforts.
Thomas More University names director for new center focused on supporting next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Jeni Al Bahrani used the training she received at Thomas More University to create several small businesses in the greater Cincinnati area. Now, 17 years after graduating, the 44-year-old is returning to the school’s Northern Kentucky campus to support the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators.
Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
Report: Musk in talks with Tesla's China chief to help Giga Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Reports on Wednesday indicate that Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has pulled in longtime executive of the company in China, Tom Zhu, to help manage the Austin-based Texas Gigafactory. Among those reporting the development is Bloomberg. Zhu has been with Telsa since 2014 and is...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. What You Need To Know. A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over...
Texas state representative files bill to ban social media for those under 18
TEXAS — In a move to limit social media use among minors, Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, has filed a bill that would prohibit those under 18 from acquiring social media accounts. He positioned his actions as an effort to shield children from the “harmful mental health effects of social media.” It’s a promise he said he’d make good on earlier this year.
'Music Icon' Shania Twain to perform in Texas on 2023 tour
TEXAS — A country music icon will be coming to Texas to perform some of her greatest hits and songs from her latest project. Canadian Shania Twain’s 2023 tour is in support of her “Queen of Me” album that’s being released in February. Twain’s music...
Construction of biggest green hydrogen facility in U.S. underway in Texas
TEXAS — As the saying goes, “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” and that will certainly hold true as the largest green hydrogen facility in the nation will be constructed in the Lone Star State. With commercial operations set to begin by 2027, project overseers expect 1,300 construction...
UCLA Forecast: Federal Reserve decisions to heavily impact economic outlook
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The California and national economic pictures for the coming year are difficult to predict, hinging largely on upcoming decision-making on inflation control by the Federal Reserve that could determine whether the country slips into recession, according to a UCLA forecast released Wednesday. “With the Federal...
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
Here’s what’s happening at SoCal theme parks this holiday season
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Cindy Lou Who is reading a bedtime tale about "How the Grinch stole Christmas" to children at Universal Studios Hollywood. Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang are ice skating at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park. At Disneyland California Adventure, Mickey and Minnie...
Stevie Ray Vaughan ranked greatest Texas guitarist
TEXAS — Musicians know the only thing hotter than Texas’ weather is its six-string slingers. But who’s the greatest guitarist the Lone Star State every produced? The answer may not be a surprise, but he has some serious competition. Guitar World magazine on Wednesday released a list...
