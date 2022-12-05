ADDISON — After the Addison boys basketball team used the energy from its assembly game Friday to get off to a strong start, Morenci battled back for the non-league win Friday, 63-57. The Panthers (1-1) led 15-9 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-1) responded with a 19-7 advantage in the second to take a 28-22 lead into the half. ...

ADDISON, MI ・ 24 MINUTES AGO