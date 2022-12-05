ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Daily Telegram

Boys Basketball: Morenci wins at Addison assembly game

ADDISON — After the Addison boys basketball team used the energy from its assembly game Friday to get off to a strong start, Morenci battled back for the non-league win Friday, 63-57. The Panthers (1-1) led 15-9 after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs (1-1) responded with a 19-7 advantage in the second to take a 28-22 lead into the half. ...
ADDISON, MI
Eagle Herald

Cavalettes blown out at home by Lady Badgers

MARINETTE — Matters quickly got out of hand in the Niagara girls basketball team’s 50-13 victory over Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy on Thursday. The Lady Badgers jumped all over the Cavalettes early, racing out to a 19-0 lead behind 10 points by Morgan Borchardt. “Niagara is a good team. They’re big and physical and their shots were falling tonight,” STAA coach Cindy Powers said. “Our shooting needs work and that...
NIAGARA, WI
WSPA 7News

Furman’s Miller goes pro

Furman tight end Ryan Miller announced via social media Friday that he’s moving on from the Paladins with the hope to get drafted by an NFL team in the spring. Miller was again an FCS All-American (the first three-time All-American in program history) and had 72 receptions and 12 touchdowns this past season.
GREENVILLE, SC

