Miami, FL

Market sees an uptick in sales with arrival of December

Last week (Nov. 28 to Dec. 2) saw an uptick in closed deals across Key Biscayne and Brickell’s housing markets. A swanky Jade Brickell four-bedroom spanning a generous 3,415 square feet of living space was the top-selling property during this period. It sold for a cool $3,625,000. In Key...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Wednesday’s Key Biscayne dining options and savings

BOGO Happy Hour drinks on the island? $5 wine & beer? Free or Half off appetizers?. That and more are being offered by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants, who along with the deals, are serving up some of the most delicious dining options on this Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Costa Med...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
#STOPTHEGRINCH fundraiser launches to help offset Christmas tree scam

As most of you know our beloved Christmas tree sale has been dramatically changed this year because of the actions of a tree vendor up north. Pastor Denny got concerned and has since found two other churches who have similar stories with the same company. It is still uncertain whether they will get any of their deposit back. The church fronts about $50,000 in costs to put on this sale every year and the profit they make is, at most, the same amount of money. This is achieved with countless hours of volunteer time of their parishioners plus some outside people who use the extra money to fund their own Christmas traditions.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Cava launches free Virtual STRIVE305 program for small businesses

“Today, we’re taking our support for small business to the next level by launching Virtual STRIVE305,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Wednesday as she announced a county initiative to accelerate the countywide growth of small businesses owners and entrepreneurs. Cava said, “Miami-Dade County has been ranked...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for November 21 to December 4

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of November 21 to December 4. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. November 21, 2022. Officers completed a found property report for a set of keys located at Westwood...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
This Week at MAST: December 8-14

There are always exciting things happening at MAST Academy. Whether you are a student, parent or alumnus of the school, you can find out about upcoming activities at the school in this weekly summary. Thursday December 8:. Soccer: MAST’s boys soccer team will be playing against Miami Killian Senior High...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

