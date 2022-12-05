ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Furman’s Miller goes pro

Furman tight end Ryan Miller announced via social media Friday that he’s moving on from the Paladins with the hope to get drafted by an NFL team in the spring. Miller was again an FCS All-American (the first three-time All-American in program history) and had 72 receptions and 12 touchdowns this past season.
GREENVILLE, SC
Eagle Herald

Cavalettes blown out at home by Lady Badgers

MARINETTE — Matters quickly got out of hand in the Niagara girls basketball team’s 50-13 victory over Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy on Thursday. The Lady Badgers jumped all over the Cavalettes early, racing out to a 19-0 lead behind 10 points by Morgan Borchardt. “Niagara is a good team. They’re big and physical and their shots were falling tonight,” STAA coach Cindy Powers said. “Our shooting needs work and that...
NIAGARA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy