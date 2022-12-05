Read full article on original website
Two Maclay athletes celebrate signings Friday
Friday morning at Maclay, the Marauders celebrated a pair of non-football players who will be making the jump to the next level.
Oklahoma Class B football: Laverne defeats Seiling for second straight title
Laverne was ready to seal the victory when lightning flashed near the stadium. In the final minute of the Class B state title game, teams had to clear the field for their second weather delay of the night. ...
WSPA 7News
Furman’s Miller goes pro
Furman tight end Ryan Miller announced via social media Friday that he’s moving on from the Paladins with the hope to get drafted by an NFL team in the spring. Miller was again an FCS All-American (the first three-time All-American in program history) and had 72 receptions and 12 touchdowns this past season.
Prep sports roundup: Freshman Tajh Ariza of St. Bernard is making father proud
Tajh Ariza, son of former NBA player Trevor Ariza, is making major contributions on the basketball court for St. Bernard.
‘All-around good player’: Meet the versatile senior forward at Jacksonville Routt
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville Routt senior Michael Wilson works on dunks from time to time. The prolific 6-foot-5 forward delivered a rollicking one-handed jam in the fourth quarter to cap a 58-39 boys basketball nonconference victory over South County at the Dome on Friday. ...
Cavalettes blown out at home by Lady Badgers
MARINETTE — Matters quickly got out of hand in the Niagara girls basketball team’s 50-13 victory over Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy on Thursday. The Lady Badgers jumped all over the Cavalettes early, racing out to a 19-0 lead behind 10 points by Morgan Borchardt. “Niagara is a good team. They’re big and physical and their shots were falling tonight,” STAA coach Cindy Powers said. “Our shooting needs work and that...
