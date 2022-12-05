Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Lebanon has arrested 185 Israeli ‘spy suspects’ since collapse
Lebanese authorities have arrested hundreds of people accused of working with Israel. Many observers say Beirut uses suspects as scapegoats and blames their actions for the country’s financial problems. Since the country’s economic collapse three years ago, which plunged 80% of Lebanese into poverty, 185 people have been detained...
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF busts drug smuggling attempt from Sinai
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday the foiling of an attempt to smuggle approximately 6 million shekels ($1.75 million) worth of drugs from Egypt into Israel. Soldiers from the Paran Regional Brigade, which secures the border with Sinai, spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs into Israel, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s Rafael to supply anti-drone weapons system to Asian navy
Israeli defense giant Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has signed a multi-million dollar, five-year contract to supply its Typhoon Mk30-C naval defense system to an undisclosed Asian country. The contract includes an option for the purchase of additional systems, according to the company. The Typhoon, a stabilized naval Remote Control Weapon...
Cleveland Jewish News
125 U.S. lawmakers call for task force to fight Jew-hatred
In a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, a bipartisan slate of U.S. lawmakers from both chambers demanded the creation of an interagency task force to pursue a “whole of government” approach to combat antisemitism at home and abroad. “Rising antisemitism puts Jews both in the United...
