Fog Continues This Morning
Dense fog continues this morning for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. for Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties in Kansas. In addition, a freezing fog advisory has been issued for Cowley county. In Oklahoma, dense fog advisories have been issued for...
Oklahoma man killed in wreck with semi
WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.
The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas
The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
Kansans To Watch For in the NFR in Vegas
The 8th round of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas is in the books. Bareback bronc rider Jessie Pope who is from Waverly, Kansas ended the 8th round in a 3-way tie for 2nd place with a score of 87 and earned $17,410. That makes Pope nearly a lock for #1 in the world standings with over $308,000 earned.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
New Bridge Open in Labette County
A new bridge has opened up in Labette County. Earlier this afternoon, The Kansas Department of Transportation opened the new Labette Creek bridge on Highway 59 and Highway 160. The bridge is located about 6 miles northwest of Oswego. The work zone has been closed to traffic since late March.
Kansas schools close due to student, staff illnesses
The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is known for its bell ringers, but photojournalist Bert Harry found one who's focused on making music. Bethesda Place and the WeKan Center are partnering to sell Christmas decorations to help individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Kansas man killed in rollover crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV […]
Neighborhood Courtesy Leaf Pickup To Begin
The City of Independence will begin the annual process of courtesy neighborhood leaf pickup. The city will start this Tuesday and the crews will run through mid-Feburary, contingent upon weather and equipment. The city has been mapped into 15 zones. Crews will start Tuesday with zone 1, which is the southwest corner of the town, and will go in numerical order. A color-coded map of the leaf pickup zones can be viewed on the City’s website by clicking here.
Drowning victim recovered in Kansas lake
The body of a Virginia man has been recovered after his boat capsized in Centralia Lake on Friday, Dec. 2.
Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop
KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KSNT) – Two Kansas residents were arrested after drugs were found on Saturday during a traffic stop. The Kay County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A probable cause search of the vehicle stemming from […]
Kansas Woman’s First-Ever Deer Is a 218-Inch Public-Land Giant
With her first-ever deer, Devyn Messenger tagged the buck of a lifetime. And on heavily pressured public land too. On November 5, while hunting with her husband at Fort Riley, Messenger rattled in a 200-plus-inch monster to 25 yards before taking the buck with her crossbow. Messenger grew up in...
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
Chanute woman found dead, person of interest developed
Authorities arrest a person of interest after information from North Carolina leads to the body of a Chanute woman.
Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms
It's not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Firefighters treated after Pittsburg fire on N. Locust
Two firefighters are treated on the site of a residential fire in Pittsburg.
College student late to class leads police on chase in Oklahoma
A college student who was late to class led police on a chase in Oklahoma. Police said the student was late to class at Oklahoma City Community College and did not stop because the driver thought there was a warrant out for their arrest. Turns out, it wasn’t true, but the student’s decision to try to get away certainly didn’t help.
National Finals Rodeo 7th Round Results of Local Kansans
The 7th round of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas is in the books. Coffeyville hometown cowboy Jake Long and his partner Clay Smith tied for 5th place in the 7th round yesterday in Team Roping. The pair goes into the 8th round tonight still 14th in the average with 4 head. The earnings moved Long up to 5th in the World with slightly more than $173,000 in earnings. He is only about $2000 ahead of 6th place Levi Lord, but $17,000 less than 4th place local heeler Buddy Hawkins.
