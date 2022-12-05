Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO