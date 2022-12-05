Read full article on original website
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase
A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court Thursday, December 8, 2022. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when...
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him
Three Louisiana Men Face Multiple Charges After One Allegedly Hit a Coworker with a Hammer and Others Punched and Kicked Him. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on December 7, 2022, that a Shreveport, Louisiana man now faces two additional counts after deputies arrested him for hitting a coworker in the head with a hammer.
KSLA
Man found guilty of pulling gun on someone in parking lot in road rage incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another man during a road rage incident back in mid-March of 2021 has been found guilty, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm in a...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Armed Robbery With a Tree-Branch
Shreveport Police Tactical Robbery Unit Investigators have jailed a man believed to be responsible for a violent robbery. On December 6th, 2022, at 8:20a.m. Shreveport Police Patrol units responded to store in the 600 block of East 70th street. Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple lacerations to his hands and arms.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
ktalnews.com
Police: Foul play not suspected in fatal shooting at south Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say foul play is not suspected in a fatal shooting at a hotel in south Shreveport late Friday morning. According to emergency dispatch records, police responded to a call reporting a shooting at the Comfort Inn on Healthplex Drive just after 11 a.m. Friday. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.
KSLA
Homeowner leaves surprise for porch pirate after package is stolen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a horrible feeling when your home is targeted by thieves, especially when you catch it on camera. Porch pirates strike homes all year, but the theft increases during the holidays. Andrea Frank said one of her packages was stolen while she was away at...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
KSLA
Fatal crash claims life of Coushatta man
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a man is dead after a one-vehicle crash that happened just before 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 371, just north of La. Highway 531. Officials say Paul Born, 57, was driving a 2023 Chevrolet...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police release images of man believed to have burglarized business
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police have identified a suspect in a business burglary at a business on Fairfield Avenue. Police say the burglary happened on November 17 in the 1100 block of Fairfield Avenue. Security footage from the business shows a person police suspect committed the burglaries,...
KSLA
Shreveport family targeted by porch pirate... twice
Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns and Houston’s Cougars will arrive in town on Dec. 19. He’s charged with malfeasance over documented room checks. In a show of unity, a group of Texarkana teens came together to bring holiday cheer and support to those in need. Graduation ceremony held...
Shreveport Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Weapons Charges
A felon convicted earlier this year of numerous weapons charges pleaded guilty Thursday, November 30, 2022 to being a multiple offender and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Issac Denzel Watson of Caddo Parish, who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister's...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Shreveport. The accident happened on Highway 169 at around 9:19 p.m. A southbound Hyundai driver crossed the center line and struck a dually truck with two people inside.
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
Mother faces jail time, fine for not reporting son missing
CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 - failure to report a missing child.
Shreveport Mail Thief Identified by Police
On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
KTBS
Bossier City rapper convicted in I-49 murder
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local rapper who shot and killed his uncle while they drove on Interstate 49 near Gilliam in early 2021 was convicted Tuesday of the murder in Caddo District Court. Traveion Fields of Bossier City, who was 21 at the time of the slaying and who performs...
