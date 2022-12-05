Read full article on original website
hot1079fortwayne.com
City, Parkview Health look to bring grocery store to southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne says that progress continues to be made on bringing a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As...
hot1079fortwayne.com
City: Neighborhood infrastructure roundup for 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City of Fort Wayne leaders announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig Road relocation...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Mayor recognizes 75 City employees for years of service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry recognized milestone years of service for 75 City of Fort Wayne employees this week. “City of Fort Wayne employees are committed to providing excellent services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s a highlight each year to recognize...
Fort Wayne’s “Crazy Christmas Houses”
‘Tis the season to once again highlight the houses in Fort Wayne that are decking the halls to the extreme. Looking for content to help families celebrate the season together? Feel free to use the Visit Fort Wayne “Holiday House List!”. Every year, the Visit Fort Wayne Insider Blog...
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
hot1079fortwayne.com
New garbage bulk collection procedures
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department provided an update on new garbage bulk collection procedures. Residents who would like the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department to collect up to three bulk items must schedule the pick-up at least 2 business days prior to their regular garbage day.
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne adds new traffic light on Coldwater Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says that a new traffic signal has been added on the northwest side. The new stoplight is at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway, part of the realigned Ludwig Road near the I-69/Coldwater Road offramps. The traffic light, officials say, will ease the flow of traffic at the newly-renovated intersection.
WANE-TV
Police investigate shooting in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Fort Wayne. Numerous police vehicles were at the scene in the 5200 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive, and authorities had police tape set up along a section of the street. Police at the scene...
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Flames cause roof collapse in Edsall Avenue garage fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Fire Department officials say that a garage fire spread at a home Tuesday morning causing its roof to collapse and heavy fire damage. One person was able to get outside safely after flames broke out just before 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Edsall Avenue.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Driver runs stop sign causing crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman driving east in a...
MSP: one dead after crash near Michigan-Indiana border
Troopers say the pick-up truck, driven by the Florida man, crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck head-on.
westbendnews.net
DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
Daily Standard
County slated for roundabout
AUGLAIZE COUNTY- The intersection of I-75 and U.S. Route 33 is slated to undergo a major reconstruction after the county received a $4.7 million Ohio Department of Transportation Highway Safety Improvement Program grant to implement safety improvements. In the grant application from ODOT District 7, which services Auglaize, Champaign, Clark,...
WNDU
IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain. Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.
WANE-TV
Police find missing 19-year-old man last seen in Andrews in September
(WANE) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) and the Andrews Police Department are asking for assistance in finding a missing 19-year-old man who has been missing since September. The HCSD said in a Facebook post 19-year-old Randy Owen Holley was last seen in Andrews during the week...
Last defendant in bar fight gets 5 years prison
LIMA — The last person involved in a January bar fight that left a man with facial fractures requiring helicopter transportation to a Toledo hospital was sentenced to five years in prison Monday afternoon. Tysheen Polk, 26, was sentenced on second-degree felonious assault of Bradin Fisher-Jones outside J’s American...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
