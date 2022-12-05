Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

Mega

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News .

Mega

During the interview , Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported.

"The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and do your job, having faith to get things done,” Walker explained. “So they don't tell you the whole story."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Obama targeted Walker for a series of comments the Senate candidate made in November in which he debated the differences between being a werewolf versus a vampire.

“I don’t know if you know, but vampires are some cool people, are they not? But let me tell you something that I found out: a werewolf can kill a vampire. Did you know that? I never knew that,” Walker told his supporters in McDonough, Georgia last month.

Mega

“So, I don’t want to be a vampire any more. I want to be a werewolf,” he continued. “That’s the way it is in our life. It doesn’t work unless you have faith.”

Obama criticized Walker for the werewolf and vampire comments while the former president was stumping for Walker’s rival, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock , on the Georgia campaign trail Thursday.

“Since the last time I was here Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia. Like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf,” Obama quipped .

“This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself. When I was seven. Then I grew up,” the former president added.

Mega

“As far as I’m concerned he can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States Senator,” Obama said. “This would be funny if he weren’t running for Senate.”

Walker and Obama’s back and forth came just days before Walker and Warnock are set to face off in their state’s Senate runoff election, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 6.