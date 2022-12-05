ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Child attacked by raccoon while waiting for school bus

By Jenn Brink, Ellie Stamp, Dennis House
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-year-old girl was attacked by a raccoon in Connecticut on Friday morning, state police said.

Troopers assisted an animal control officer just before 8 a.m. on Fitts Road.

Rylee Macnamara was waiting for the school bus when she was attacked by the raccoon.

Security footage of the incident shows the raccoon holding onto her leg. Rylee can be seen attempting to shake off the raccoon but the animal would not let go.

Rylee screamed for help and her mother came to the rescue. Kelsey Macnamara bravely grabbed the raccoon and pulled it off of her daughter. She attempted to get her child inside the house while fending off the raccoon.

The mother was able to hurl the raccoon away across the lawn and ran into the woods, state police said. No word yet on if the animal was rabid.

Kelsey and her daughter went to the hospital after the attack but are okay, according to the family.

Kelsey and Rylee will have to undergo three rounds of rabies shots in the next two weeks for safety but are otherwise unharmed, the family said.

No other information was immediately available.

