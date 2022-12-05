5 Wildcats Alabama fans should get to know ahead of Sugar Bowl matchup

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It was announced on Sunday that the Alabama Crimson Tide would be facing the Big 12 champs, the Kansas State Wildcats in the 89th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

While the disappointment may still be fresh on the mind of Alabama football fans about missing out on the College Football Playoffs, making it to a New Year’s six bowl game is nothing to hang your head about.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide now have just one more opportunity to show what this version of Alabama can do on the gridiron.

Since the Wildcats are not a traditional powerhouse and it’s likely that not many Alabama fans are familiar with their roster, I thought it was a good time for Tide fans to get to know some of Kansas State’s best players.

Let’s roll!

Will Howard/Adrian Martinez

Kansas State has two very capable quarterbacks, Will Howard and Adrian Martinez. Martinez began the season as the starter but injuries have plagued the dual-threat signal caller. Howard has done an incredible job on filling in for Martinez and looks to have taken over the starting job.

Malik Knowles

Malik Knowles is a versatile wide receiver who the Wildcats like to get the ball to as much as possible. Knowles has over 700 yards receiving this season and another 162 yards rushing with a total of five touchdowns.

Deuce Vaughn

Running back Deuce Vaughn might be the toughest player in all of college football. The 5’6″ 176-pound back has over 1,400 yards rushing and nearly 400 yards receiving on the season. Don’t let his size fool you, Vaughn is a game-changer.

Austin Moore

Austin Moore is one of those linebackers who maybe doesn’t seem too flashy but gets the job done. Moore has 85 tackles on the season and is one of the leaders of the Wildcat defense.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Speaking of leaders of the Wildcat defense, Felix Anudike-Uzomah is among that group. Felix has a team-high 8.5 sacks on the season and has forced two fumbles.

