Victoria Powell, CEO of Indielab, explains why resilience and the ability to adapt will be key strengths for indie leaders in 2023. As the year draws to a close, and we all take a moment to draw breath this holiday season and reflect on successes and the failures of the last 12 months, it is perhaps important to remember that the decisions we made along the way have not only shaped the events of our last year but will no doubt craft the landscape of our coming year too. So how did we do?

2 DAYS AGO