Pokemon Go trainer finds knife-wielding Hitmonlee at PokeStop and fans love it
One Pokemon Go player found an oddly shaped silhouette at a Pokestop that appeared to show a Hitmonlee holding a knife in its hand. As Pokemon Go uses real-life places and landmarks to represent in-game objects, some players have encountered quite a few interesting or funny interactions as a result.
Valorant gets free 2022 Recall event pass to end year: Rewards, dates
Valorant is celebrating yet another successful year with a free event pass for all players in 2022 Recall. Featuring some rewards paying homage to community memes and epic pro plays, here’s what’s on offer and how you can get it. It’s getting near the end of the year,...
Pokemon Go players gets an early holiday gift with incredible perfect Shiny
Pokemon Go player FleeceKing has had a particularly lucky encounter to kick off the Mythic Blade event that is part of the festive December season. The player says “Christmas came early” as they scored the rare catch. The holiday season has kicked off in Pokemon Go, and players...
Pokemon Go trainer devastated as their Pokemon not allowed in Fighting Cup
After preparing Gallade for the Fighting Cup in Pokemon Go, one trainer learned their favorite character couldn’t participate in the event. The Fighting Cup recently returned to the title with the Great League Edition Remix. It kicked off on Thursday, December 8, and will conclude on Thursday, December 15.
Evercade reveals $600k worth of EXP handhelds stolen in transit
Evercade, a privately-owned British handheld company has announced that Limited Edition units of its Evercade EXP handheld have been robbed, causing over $600,000 in stock to be lost before launch. In the early hours of December 6, 2022, a shipment of Evercade EXP Limited Edition handhelds, bound for customers in...
Apex Legends strikepack cheater caught & mocked for “horrible” gameplay
An Apex Legends strikepack user has been caught red-handed and mocked for their “horrible” gameplay by the community. Just like in any FPS, hackers are a huge problem in Apex Legends as they ruin the competitive integrity of matches. While the anti-cheat is capable of banning those using...
