ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harry speaks of a ‘dirty game’ as Netflix docuseries release date unveiled

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBtoA_0jXmHAy000

The Duke of Sussex has spoken of a “dirty game” where there is “leaking” and “planting of stories” in a new trailer for his upcoming Netflix docuseries which will debut this week.

In the one-minute teaser for the six-part Harry & Meghan series, he also discusses the “pain and suffering” of women marrying into the royal family.

The streaming giant confirmed volume one will launch on December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II – with the second volume to be released on December 15.

The trailer opens with Harry saying: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?'”

As videos play of the couple receiving rapturous applause while conducting royal duties as well as announcing their engagement and their wedding in 2018, a news clip voiceover by Piers Morgan says: “She’s becoming a royal rock star”.

It cuts to Meghan saying “and then” before snapping her fingers with Harry adding: “Everything changed”.

A photo of the royal family at the Trooping the Colour in 2019 is shown while Harry continues his narration, saying: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

Clips of paparazzi photographing the couple are then paralleled alongside old footage of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana being followed by the media as he adds: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Last week, Netflix released the first official teaser which featured never before seen private photographs of the couple including happy snapshots of the Sussexes kissing while Meghan sits on a kitchen island, as newlyweds dancing with joy at their evening wedding do, cuddling in a photobooth and Meghan cradling her bump while pregnant.

Another shows the duchess pictured with her hand over her face as she sits cross legged on a chair holding a phone but it is not clear in this image whether she is crying.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant has promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

It added it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”.

Netflix said the show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”.

It features commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed according to Netflix, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

It adds: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The director is two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus.

Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals – thought to be worth well over £100 million – with Netflix and Spotify after quitting the monarchy and moving to the US.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Royals out in force for Princess of Wales' carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series finale

The royal family is to put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air. The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.
newschain

Harry & Meghan: Key points and revelations from Netflix show

Details about the royal family and alleged racism and harassment from the British press were revealed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part docuseries on Netflix. In the first three episodes, which dropped at 8am on Thursday, Meghan told of finding the formality of royal life “surprising”, while Harry said his family’s view of his wife were “clouded” by her being an American actress.
newschain

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family. The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.
OK! Magazine

When Does Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Premiere? New Bombshell Trailer Has Royal Family Nervous

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netfix docuseries is just days away. On Monday, December 5, Netflix dropped an extended trailer for the show, which will premiere on Thursday, December 8. The second half of the episodes will premiere on Thursday, December 15. In the new clip, the 38-year-old prince spoke about his brood. "There's a hierarchy of the family," he said of the royals. "You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories." "There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas," he continued. "It's a dirty game."Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.Volume I: December 8Volume...
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed Shameless Following the Release of Their Docuseries Trailer? Sussexes Reportedly Accused of Destroying Their Respective Families

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share intimate details of their life in the United States in their upcoming docuseries for Netflix. Fittingly titled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries is slated for release very soon. And the streaming giant already released a first-look teaser from the couple’s upcoming project.
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease

Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
The Independent

After all the hype, was the Harry and Meghan documentary worth it?

As members of the royal family reportedly braced themselves for the revelations promised in Meghan and Harry, viewers were eager to see what the “full truth” – as promised by the Duke of Sussex – would entail.Would the couple finally address their allegations from their 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, in which Meghan claimed a member of the royal family raised concerns over “how dark” her son Archie’s skin would be before he was born? Would they set the record straight on bullying claims made against the duchess by Palace staff? Would Harry reveal the current state of his relationship...
The Independent

‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer

The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
The Independent

‘The full truth’: First three episodes of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series has landed on Netflix, with the first three episodes now available to view.The series, titled Harry & Meghan, is expected to rock the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowing to tell “the whole truth” about the “other side” of their story.The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.Viewers are able to watch the first volume, which was released at 8am GMT on Thursday (8 December). The...
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy