Georgetown men arrested with heroin, meth, crack cocaine during traffic stop, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of men are facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgetown Police Department. At 2:17 p.m., officers pulled over a suspicious-looking gray SUV on Fraser Street driven by 55-year-old Hoyt Jeffery Scott High of Georgetown, police say. It appeared that Hoyt was fighting with his front-seat passenger, 51-year-old Georgetown resident David Callie Birt Jr.
