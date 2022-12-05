ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

fishduck.com

Will the Transfer Portal Save Oregon Ducks Football?

The transfer portal could entirely reshape the Oregon Ducks football program through 2023. The real question is: does it need saving? I posed this to Mr. FishDuck, who was intrigued enough to first ponder his selection of live dealer games at Bollywood, and then write his own thoughts in a Saturday article about the portal to accompany mine today.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment

One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Players and Coordinators Preview Las Vegas Bowl

On Friday at Reser Stadium, Oregon State held their second of two press conferences before the football team’s departure to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl on Monday. Defensive coordinator Trent Bray, Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and defensive backs Kitan Oladapo and Ryan Cooper were made available to the media to preview the matchup against Florida and field other questions from those in attendance.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Oregon hires Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of Will Stein to be the next Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Stein was the UTSA co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2022. Per Oregon Athletics, UTSA ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense (486.1 YPG), No. 12 scoring offense (38.7 PPG), and No. 12 in passing offense (308.6 YPG).
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class

Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
EUGENE, OR
realdawghuskies.com

Can Washington Flip 4-Star All-American Oregon Commit?

Do the Washington Huskies stand a chance at flipping Oregon defensive back commit, All-American Cale... You must be a Realdawg.com Subscriber to view our Premium Content. Sign up now and get the benefits of a Premium Subscription!
SEATTLE, WA
GoDucks.com

Fighting Ducks Reach Elite Eight

LOUISVILLE — Four years after winning a marathon Sweet Sixteen match and four weeks after a season-defining reverse sweep at Colorado, Oregon volleyball proved itself to be a team of Fighting Ducks once again Thursday. Summoning the same grit they showed in upsetting Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com

McKenzie River Crossings

Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
WALTERVILLE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

