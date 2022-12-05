Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fishduck.com
Will the Transfer Portal Save Oregon Ducks Football?
The transfer portal could entirely reshape the Oregon Ducks football program through 2023. The real question is: does it need saving? I posed this to Mr. FishDuck, who was intrigued enough to first ponder his selection of live dealer games at Bollywood, and then write his own thoughts in a Saturday article about the portal to accompany mine today.
Kelly Graves provides status update on injured center Kennedy Basham
Freshman center Kennedy Basham was in practice uniform for Friday's afternoon practice. She was also in a full right leg brace as she works her way back from a knee injury suffered last month. Oregon coach Kelly Graves was encouraged by Basham's presence at practice. She finished the day with...
Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment
One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
WATCH: Kelly Graves and Endyia Rogers preview Sunday's game with Oregon State
Oregon head coach Kelly Graves spoke for about eight minutes following the team's Friday practice in the lead up to Sunday's home game with Oregon State. Senior guard Endyia Rogers also fielded questions about the rivalry matchup. You can watch videos of both interviews above. Sunday's game is set for...
WATCH: Players and Coordinators Preview Las Vegas Bowl
On Friday at Reser Stadium, Oregon State held their second of two press conferences before the football team’s departure to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl on Monday. Defensive coordinator Trent Bray, Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and defensive backs Kitan Oladapo and Ryan Cooper were made available to the media to preview the matchup against Florida and field other questions from those in attendance.
The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you?
The Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are both set to play in bowl games this month. But if you want to go, it will cost you. The post The Oregon Ducks and OSU Beavers are both going bowling, but what will a bowl game trip cost you? appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Oregon hires Will Stein as new offensive coordinator
EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of Will Stein to be the next Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Stein was the UTSA co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2022. Per Oregon Athletics, UTSA ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense (486.1 YPG), No. 12 scoring offense (38.7 PPG), and No. 12 in passing offense (308.6 YPG).
The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class
Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
realdawghuskies.com
Can Washington Flip 4-Star All-American Oregon Commit?
Do the Washington Huskies stand a chance at flipping Oregon defensive back commit, All-American Cale... You must be a Realdawg.com Subscriber to view our Premium Content. Sign up now and get the benefits of a Premium Subscription!
GoDucks.com
Fighting Ducks Reach Elite Eight
LOUISVILLE — Four years after winning a marathon Sweet Sixteen match and four weeks after a season-defining reverse sweep at Colorado, Oregon volleyball proved itself to be a team of Fighting Ducks once again Thursday. Summoning the same grit they showed in upsetting Minnesota to reach the Elite Eight...
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
yachatsnews.com
No crab for Christmas as latest tests delays Dungeness season until at least Dec. 31 for Oregon’s 300 boats
NEWPORT — Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season will not open until at least Dec. 31 after a new round of testing showed lingering levels of domoic acid and low levels of meat yield in some areas. A decision will be made on or around Dec. 18 whether...
A pair of Portland cocktail-world stars are opening a Salem hotel bar
Pacific Standard, the new restaurant and bar from former Clyde Common bartenders Jeffrey Morgenthaler and Benjamin “Banjo” Amberg, will open a second location in Salem, according to a press release. Pacific Standard opened its first location in the lobby of Portland’s Icelandic hotel KEX in June, adding a...
Here’s the story behind Oregon’s year-round Christmas store
It’s Christmas 364 days a year in Lincoln City, where Barbe Jenkins-Gibson has owned and operated the “Christmas Cottage,” a year-round Christmas store, for the last 48-and-a-half years.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Salem?
Been in Salem for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
What's the average gas heating bill in Salem?
I just got my first bill and was surprised at how much the charge for natural gas was, especially since I keep my house pretty cold. Can you all help me get an idea of what a typical gas heating bill should be?
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0