Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
A ‘true recession' will happen in 2023, brace for ‘deeper bear markets' - Ted Oakley
As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, investors should ready themselves for a “real recession” and “deeper bear markets” in 2023, said Ted Oakley, Founder and Managing Partner at Oxbow Advisors. “It’s [going to be] a real, true recession probably,” he said. “What you...
Iran to freeze the bank accounts of hijab refusers, highlighting the benefits of crypto banking
Hossein Jalali, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, made the comments while speaking...
Gold price hits record highs in Pakistan as economic conditions push people to buy precious metals
(Kitco News) As Pakistan is grappling to meet its external financing needs, local gold prices hit record highs amid a rush to buy the precious metal in fear of worse economic times ahead. Gold advanced to all-time highs of 164,150 rupees ($731) a tola — a local unit that equates...
A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council
In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Slow grind higher today with a key junction Friday morning
In retrospect, traders might have been too quick to conclude that the Fed is softening its rate stance. That seemed to be on traders' minds earlier this week with the recent pattern of strong US economic data. Furthermore, with very critical inflation news expected from China tonight and the US PPI report on Friday morning, the markets are likely to get fresh direction of Fed policy. Obviously, with Bonds and Notes trading up to their highest levels since September on Wednesday, the markets continue to signal that the Fed will pare back its rate increase to 50 basis points this month after a series of 75-bp hikes earlier this year. In the end, with the subject of tempering tightening in the marketplace, today's jobless claims will take on added importance for gold. Gold and silver benefited from a weaker dollar on Wednesday, but the Dollar Index has held above Monday's lows, and it would probably take a trade below there to support a stronger rally for gold. The Peoples Bank of China added to their gold holdings for the first time in three years in November, which is fundamental bullish factor if this is the start of a new trend. Reports are that the Chinese central bank is attempting to diversify away from the dollar, but we suspect the bank has been adding consistently to its gold reserves secretly on-and-off for years. They have a way to catch up with the US, whose gold reserves are reportedly 8,133 metric tonnes, more than four times Chinese holdings of 1,948. The World Gold Council has noted that the world's central banks purchased nearly 400 million ounces during the third quarter. Unfortunately for the bulls, the technical picture is looking shaky, as Monday's rally above the November high was met with lower volume and open interest and divergence with momentum indicators. Both gold and silver could have a difficult time avoiding back-and-forth action until the PPI report on Friday.
Gold/Silver: Are you positioned for another Silver squeeze?
We saw another major extension this week in precious metals, as buyers remained relentless, and we expect them to stay active well into the start of the new year. Seasonally, December and January are the two most bullish months, especially for gold, platinum, and silver. Earlier today, I sent out a study to our clients on the seasonal analysis of platinum rising 15 out of the last 15 years and silver 14 out of the previous 15 years during this time frame.
Perth Mint dominates global bullion market: sells 114K ounces of gold in November as U.S. Mint sells 6K
In its latest sales report,...
Gold price continues to hold the line above $1,800 as UofM Consumer Sentiment rises to 59.1
(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to hold on to the $1,800 handle even in the face of a fairly resilient consumer as sentiment picks up in December. Friday, the University of Michigan said the preliminary reading of its Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 59.1, down from November’s revised reading of 56.8. The data beat expectations as consensus forecasts were calling for a roughly unchanged reading.
Sideways action persists in the crypto market as Bitcoin holds above $17,100
Conditions in the traditional markets were slightly worse as stocks slid into the market close, which resulted in...
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
Higher oil prices are coming in 2023, European energy crisis is not over - Josh Young
(Kitco News) - The WTI crude oil price has fallen 40 percent from their peak of $123 per barrel in March, but don't expect them to keep falling, said Josh Young, CIO of Bison Investments. Young, who spoke to David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, claimed that oil prices will keep rising in 2023.
Grayscale DeFi fund now available to public investors as GBTC hits a record low discount
The Grayscale Decentralized Finance Fund (DeFi Fund) began trading on OTC Markets under the symbol DEFG on Friday,...
Another pullback opportunity for the bulls?
Is this it for the dip in metals? On Friday, we suggested that pullbacks may continue to be shallow. Since gold hit exactly $1810 on spot Sunday evening (making another higher high), the pullback has manifested. For traders who took profits over $1800, this may be your chance to swoop back in. If the sell down continues, however, bulls should hold the $1750 level, or better and more precisely, $1762ish on spot. The below is a 4-hour gold chart demonstrating oversold momentum in a newly established (continued assumption) upward trend. Momentum should begin to come out of the oversold condition while the price continues the pattern of higher highs.
TSX rises as miners, technology take lead on China optimism
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, buoyed by commodity-linked shares as crude and metal prices gained on hopes of a demand recovery in China following an easing of its stringent COVID-19 restrictions. At 1007 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
FTSE 100 hits 1-week low amid broader gloom, GSK surges
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped to one-week lows on Wednesday, dragged down by cyclical sectors amid growing worries about a recession, while GSK marked its best day since 2008 after the dismissal of U.S. lawsuits relating to heartburn drug Zantac. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) closed down 0.4%,...
Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high
At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
Stocks dip as growth fears offset China COVID shift
MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks eased on Wednesday and bonds remained supported after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy. Top executives at Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America all...
