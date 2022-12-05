In retrospect, traders might have been too quick to conclude that the Fed is softening its rate stance. That seemed to be on traders' minds earlier this week with the recent pattern of strong US economic data. Furthermore, with very critical inflation news expected from China tonight and the US PPI report on Friday morning, the markets are likely to get fresh direction of Fed policy. Obviously, with Bonds and Notes trading up to their highest levels since September on Wednesday, the markets continue to signal that the Fed will pare back its rate increase to 50 basis points this month after a series of 75-bp hikes earlier this year. In the end, with the subject of tempering tightening in the marketplace, today's jobless claims will take on added importance for gold. Gold and silver benefited from a weaker dollar on Wednesday, but the Dollar Index has held above Monday's lows, and it would probably take a trade below there to support a stronger rally for gold. The Peoples Bank of China added to their gold holdings for the first time in three years in November, which is fundamental bullish factor if this is the start of a new trend. Reports are that the Chinese central bank is attempting to diversify away from the dollar, but we suspect the bank has been adding consistently to its gold reserves secretly on-and-off for years. They have a way to catch up with the US, whose gold reserves are reportedly 8,133 metric tonnes, more than four times Chinese holdings of 1,948. The World Gold Council has noted that the world's central banks purchased nearly 400 million ounces during the third quarter. Unfortunately for the bulls, the technical picture is looking shaky, as Monday's rally above the November high was met with lower volume and open interest and divergence with momentum indicators. Both gold and silver could have a difficult time avoiding back-and-forth action until the PPI report on Friday.

1 DAY AGO