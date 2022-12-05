ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

A stable gold market will make it a strategic asset in 2023 - World Gold Council

In an interview with Kitco News, Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council,...
kitco.com

Slow grind higher today with a key junction Friday morning

In retrospect, traders might have been too quick to conclude that the Fed is softening its rate stance. That seemed to be on traders' minds earlier this week with the recent pattern of strong US economic data. Furthermore, with very critical inflation news expected from China tonight and the US PPI report on Friday morning, the markets are likely to get fresh direction of Fed policy. Obviously, with Bonds and Notes trading up to their highest levels since September on Wednesday, the markets continue to signal that the Fed will pare back its rate increase to 50 basis points this month after a series of 75-bp hikes earlier this year. In the end, with the subject of tempering tightening in the marketplace, today's jobless claims will take on added importance for gold. Gold and silver benefited from a weaker dollar on Wednesday, but the Dollar Index has held above Monday's lows, and it would probably take a trade below there to support a stronger rally for gold. The Peoples Bank of China added to their gold holdings for the first time in three years in November, which is fundamental bullish factor if this is the start of a new trend. Reports are that the Chinese central bank is attempting to diversify away from the dollar, but we suspect the bank has been adding consistently to its gold reserves secretly on-and-off for years. They have a way to catch up with the US, whose gold reserves are reportedly 8,133 metric tonnes, more than four times Chinese holdings of 1,948. The World Gold Council has noted that the world's central banks purchased nearly 400 million ounces during the third quarter. Unfortunately for the bulls, the technical picture is looking shaky, as Monday's rally above the November high was met with lower volume and open interest and divergence with momentum indicators. Both gold and silver could have a difficult time avoiding back-and-forth action until the PPI report on Friday.
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: Are you positioned for another Silver squeeze?

We saw another major extension this week in precious metals, as buyers remained relentless, and we expect them to stay active well into the start of the new year. Seasonally, December and January are the two most bullish months, especially for gold, platinum, and silver. Earlier today, I sent out a study to our clients on the seasonal analysis of platinum rising 15 out of the last 15 years and silver 14 out of the previous 15 years during this time frame.
kitco.com

Gold price continues to hold the line above $1,800 as UofM Consumer Sentiment rises to 59.1

(Kitco News) - The gold market continues to hold on to the $1,800 handle even in the face of a fairly resilient consumer as sentiment picks up in December. Friday, the University of Michigan said the preliminary reading of its Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 59.1, down from November’s revised reading of 56.8. The data beat expectations as consensus forecasts were calling for a roughly unchanged reading.
kitco.com

Sideways action persists in the crypto market as Bitcoin holds above $17,100

Conditions in the traditional markets were slightly worse as stocks slid into the market close, which resulted in...
kitco.com

Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
kitco.com

Another pullback opportunity for the bulls?

Is this it for the dip in metals? On Friday, we suggested that pullbacks may continue to be shallow. Since gold hit exactly $1810 on spot Sunday evening (making another higher high), the pullback has manifested. For traders who took profits over $1800, this may be your chance to swoop back in. If the sell down continues, however, bulls should hold the $1750 level, or better and more precisely, $1762ish on spot. The below is a 4-hour gold chart demonstrating oversold momentum in a newly established (continued assumption) upward trend. Momentum should begin to come out of the oversold condition while the price continues the pattern of higher highs.
kitco.com

TSX rises as miners, technology take lead on China optimism

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, buoyed by commodity-linked shares as crude and metal prices gained on hopes of a demand recovery in China following an easing of its stringent COVID-19 restrictions. At 1007 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
kitco.com

FTSE 100 hits 1-week low amid broader gloom, GSK surges

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 slipped to one-week lows on Wednesday, dragged down by cyclical sectors amid growing worries about a recession, while GSK marked its best day since 2008 after the dismissal of U.S. lawsuits relating to heartburn drug Zantac. The blue-chip index (.FTSE) closed down 0.4%,...
kitco.com

Sentiment in gold evenly split as prices end the week at a four-month high

At the same time, the latest Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail investors are still bullish...
kitco.com

Stocks dip as growth fears offset China COVID shift

MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - World stocks eased on Wednesday and bonds remained supported after a chorus of Wall Street bankers warned about a likely recession ahead, tempering optimism about China's major shift in its tough zero-COVID policy. Top executives at Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Bank of America all...

