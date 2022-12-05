Sixers vs. Rockets game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to finish up their 3-game road trip on a high note on Monday when they take on the Houston Rockets, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will look to salvage a game on this trip after dropping the first two.

The Sixers will look to get a bit healthier with the possibility of having James Harden back to the floor as he is questionable to make his return in Houston where he has had so much success in his career. His teaming up with Joel Embiid will obviously be a big help for Philadelphia. The Sixers will still be without Tyrese Maxey, but possibly having Harden and Embiid back on the floor to lead this team will be a positive sign.

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 5 Time: 8 p.m. EST

8 p.m. EST Location: Toyota Center Houston, TX

Toyota Center Houston, TX Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

Sixers at Rockets notable injuries

Sixers: OUT: Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture) QUESTIONABLE: James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Jaden Springer (right quad strain), Georges Niang (right foot soreness)

Rockets: OUT: Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness)

Probable starting lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

Guard – James Harden (questionable)

Guard – De’Anthony Melton

Forward – Tobias Harris

Forward – PJ Tucker

Center – Joel Embiid

Houston Rockets