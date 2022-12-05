Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
U.S. sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday after collapsing while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
Dutch eliminated from World Cup in Louis van Gaal's finale
The Netherlands remains without a World Cup title, losing to Argentina 4-3 on penalty kicks following a 2-2 draw in the quarterfinals
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.
BBC
The last of Albania's 'sworn virgins'
Only a dozen "sworn virgins" are left in the world, as an ancient Balkan tradition where women live as men dies out. "Albania was a man's world, the only way to survive was to become one," says Gjystina Grishaj. As a 23-year-old woman living in the mountains of north Albania,...
BBC
Women's basketball: ‘I’ve been spat at in the face for the colour of my skin’
Basketball scout Sarah Chan's career has taken her all over the world, from Sudan to Kenya, Europe and the US - but she's had to face war, racism and gender-based violence along the way. "I have been spat in the face for the colour of my skin," says the former...
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but what about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes? BBC gender and identity correspondent Megha Mohan speaks to two about a life of long hours without days off.
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
Comments / 0