ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
AFP

US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

A leading American sports reporter, who last month had a run-in with Qatar's World Cup organisers over a rainbow LGBTQ shirt, died while covering a tense quarter-final match Friday, his family said. - World Cup 'stress' - Organisers did not mention an incident just before the November 21 match between the United States and Wales when Wahl was stopped as he entered the stadium for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights.
BBC

The last of Albania's 'sworn virgins'

Only a dozen "sworn virgins" are left in the world, as an ancient Balkan tradition where women live as men dies out. "Albania was a man's world, the only way to survive was to become one," says Gjystina Grishaj. As a 23-year-old woman living in the mountains of north Albania,...
BBC

The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich

Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but what about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes? BBC gender and identity correspondent Megha Mohan speaks to two about a life of long hours without days off.
BBC

Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence

A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy