Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
Iconic NYC wine store Sherry-Lehmann may close after 88-year run: sources
Sherry-Lehmann — the posh wine store that has long cultivated a reputation as New York City’s preeminent booze merchant — is in danger of closing its doors as its free-spending corporate clientele continue to shy away from Midtown Manhattan, The Post has learned. The 88-year-old institution, which once counted Greta Garbo among its loyal customers and is credited with introducing Dom Perignon to the US in 1946, has botched a bold, risky bid to expand its business nationwide, even as the Big Apple struggles to recover from the pandemic, sources tell The Post. Sherry-Lehmann now owes New York state a whopping $3.1...
Dozens of fake designer purse vendors selling knock-offs to NYC holiday shoppers
The streets of New York are going to hell in a fake Prada handbasket. Dozens of bogus designer purse peddlers have turned the area around Rockefeller Center into a congestion-clogged black market — as they hawk knock-off bags to tourists just weeks after cops cleaned up Lower Manhattan with a $10 million counterfeit swag bust. At least 30 vendors have set up shop on the sidewalks between 48th and 50th Streets on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan to sell phony Louis Vuitton, Prada and Dior handbags and clutches, The Post has learned. “It’s a mess, people tripping over bags and being hustled. It used to...
Washington Square News
Iranian students from NYU, Columbia refute New York Times reporting
Around 50 students from NYU and Columbia University gathered in front of The New York Times headquarters in solidarity with a global movement to secure human rights in Iran on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The protest fell on Student Day in Iran, the anniversary of the police killing of three students at the University of Tehran in 1953.
Queens neighborhood on edge amid drastic rise in robberies: ‘Never felt so unsafe’
New York City’s crime wave has seeped into a quiet pocket of Queens known for bustling businesses and heavy foot traffic — with some locals telling The Post it’s the most unsafe they’ve felt in decades. The enclave of Flushing, covered by the NYPD’s 109th Precinct, has seen a shocking surge in robberies and grand larcenies that has left workers and business workers on edge. “The area is horrible. It’s getting so bad,” said Monica Ortiz, the store manager at GNC on Flushing’s Main Street. “I’ve lived in the area for 30 years and I never felt so unsafe.” Ortiz said she’s worked at...
brickunderground.com
How much to tip your doorman, a tale of tipping gone wrong, & more
This week readers checked out Brick Underground for advice on holiday tips for building staff. Our annual tipping guide, updated each year, aims to take the mystery out of this process for you. Also of interest: More tipping stories! A veteran doorman gives us the inside story on tipping (cash,...
NYC deed theft ring targeted elderly residents, stole their homes in Queens, AG says
According to the indictment, the defendants impersonated the homeowners by using forged driver's licenses and Social Security cards and closed on the properties with forged signatures on deeds and documents.
COVID-19: CDC Now Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Westchester County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in nine New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown...
therealdeal.com
Central Park Tower condo sells for $20M off asking
It’s not too late to get a discount at Gary Barnett’s Central Park Tower. Unit 122 at 217 West 57th Street closed for $45 million, according to property records. The sale of the full-floor, 7,000-square-foot unit was the 10th most expensive this year in New York City, according to TRD Pro data.
NYC issues health advisory urging masks indoors, in crowds outdoors
The advisory issued by the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, comes as city and state officials have been increasingly sounding the alarm about a viral “tripledemic” this winter of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Individuals Who Fraudulently Obtained More Than $1.6M Through Pandemic Program Loans
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM FELCON, THOMAS A. FELCON and their companies for stealing more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs. The defendants are charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with Conspiracy, Scheme to Defraud, Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. [1]
COVID, flu, RSV cases surging in New York: ‘extraordinarily worrying’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two years of a COVID-19 lockdown, people have shed their masks and are out and about again enjoying the spirit of the holiday. But that’s raising concern in the medical community as they’re seeing an unsettling surge in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. That has prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention […]
Manhattan judge releases man accused of plotting to attack NYC synagogues
A Manhattan judge let one of the two men accused of plotting to attack New York City synagogues continue to walk free Wednesday — after prosecutors asked for the second time in two weeks that he be held in jail without bail. Assistant District Attorney Edward Burns argued that disturbing new facts in the case of Matthew Mahrer, 22, were reason enough to keep him locked up after his family paid $150,000 in bail to set him free on Nov. 21. “We now know that Mahrer, [accused accomplice Christopher] Brown and [a] third individual, drove to Pennsylvania on November 18 to purchase...
NBC New York
NYC Is The Worst Major City in US For College Students
New York City was recently ranked atop the list of world's most expensive cities — so imagine trying to navigate it as a college student on a tight budget. Because of that very high cost of living, NYC was rated as the worst big college city in America, according to WalletHub. Out of the 66 major cities across the country that were part of the study, the five boroughs ranked dead last when it comes to being student-friendly, finishing behind cities like Detroit, Memphis and Corpus Christi, Texas.
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Thousands in benefits stolen through card skimming across NY
Lawyers for thousands of New Yorkers who had their public benefits stolen through automatic teller machine and credit-card “skimming” fraud are urging city and state officials to recoup people’s stolen money and upgrade to cards with better protections. Officials from the Legal Aid Society and the Empire...
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
Bergen, Morris Lab Operators Charged With Defrauding Government Out Of $3.5M For COVID Tests
Two business partners from Bergen and Morris counties operated a clinical lab that defrauded government health insurance programs out of an estimated $3.5 million for COVID testing, federal authorities charged. Tariq Din, 55, of Saddle River, and Abid Syed, 45, of East Hanover, paid kickbacks to "marketers" for referrals to...
