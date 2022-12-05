Read full article on original website
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase
A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court Thursday, December 8, 2022. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
Shreveport Man Arrested for Armed Robbery With a Tree-Branch
Shreveport Police Tactical Robbery Unit Investigators have jailed a man believed to be responsible for a violent robbery. On December 6th, 2022, at 8:20a.m. Shreveport Police Patrol units responded to store in the 600 block of East 70th street. Arriving officers located a man suffering from multiple lacerations to his hands and arms.
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
Shreveport Man Who Attacked Coworker with Hammer Faces Additional Charges
Three men were arrested back on September 15th after Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive about a battery. Deputies discovered a victim had been attacked and struck in the back of the head with a hammer several times.
Shreveport Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Weapons Charges
A felon convicted earlier this year of numerous weapons charges pleaded guilty Thursday, November 30, 2022 to being a multiple offender and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Issac Denzel Watson of Caddo Parish, who fired an automatic weapon into the air and terrorized a crowd at his sister's...
Shreveport Rapper Found Guilty of I-49 Murder
The internet rapper known as Auto-Tray has been found guilty of murder in Caddo Parish. It took a jury just 45 minutes to find 22-year-old Traveion Fields guilty of murder. The jury also found Fields, who performed online under the name Auto-Tray, guilty of Aggravated Battery. Fields was found guilty...
Santa Bringing Your Kid a Gun? Caddo Sheriff Has Class For Them
Owning a gun brings on a whole new level of responsibility. Course, the rash of gun violence we've seen in Shreveport the past couple of years would present a really good argument to that statement. So, let me rephrase, "responsible gun ownership", requires respect of the firearm, respect of its...
Shreveport Mail Thief Identified by Police
On September 22nd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a report of an unknown black male who broken into multiple mailboxes at an apartment complex at 1017 Quail Creek Road. This same suspect then entered a mail room and prying open mailboxes. During the investigation detectives obtained...
Man Arrested in Shreveport Wins Award Against Hertz Rental Cars
Hertz Rental Car Company is settling a massive lawsuit to the tune of nearly $170 million dollars. This dispute centers on claims from customers who say they were wrongly accused of stealing a Hertz rental car. More than 300 customers filed complaints. More than 300 claims were filed against the...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Vows to Shut Down New Business
Amid weeks of controversy and protests, the new Hustler Hollywood Retail Store is officially open in West Shreveport. Located in the former iHop location on Financial Plaza off of Pines Road, Hustler Hollywood has caused quite a ruckus in West Shreveport since announcing months ago they were planning to open.
This is the Most ‘Shreveport’ Gender Reveal We’ve Ever Seen
When it comes to gender reveals for expecting parents we've seen a little bit of everything here in Shreveport-Bossier City; tannerite, smoke from a tractor, you name it... but this one takes the proverbial cake!. One of my horse friends, Stephanie Judkins, shared this video with me and she just...
Can You Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Shreveport?
Is this another step in the War On Christmas, or can you actually wrap your car in Christmas lights do drive around Shreveport? Well, its complicated. When I first moved to Shreveport, I saw memes online about cars driving around Shreveport covered in strands of lights. I thought it was just an online meme, and not a real gimmick. However, once I saw it for myself on the streets of Shreveport, I knew this was a real movement.
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash
A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
Severe Weather Looming For Next Week In Shreveport – Bossier
The start of next week might be a wet, and a little more. Forecasters have been sounding the alarm for the last few days that a rough storm system could be slamming into the Shreveport and Bossier area. Its hard to predict exactly what this system will do when it...
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback
If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
