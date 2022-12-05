ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL standings 2022: Every AFC South team lost in Week 13

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions was an embarrassing blowout that raised serious questions about the team’s progress in rebuilding its defense. The loss didn’t cost the Jaguars any ground in the AFC South, though.

All four teams in the division lost in Week 13 and none of the games were particularly close. The Tennessee Titans lost to by 25 against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans hung around early before losing 27-14 to the Cleveland Browns. The finale Sunday was the Indianapolis Colts’ 54-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in primetime.

With every team in the AFC South dropping a game Sunday, here are the division standings with five weeks left:

  1. Tennessee Titans: 7-5
  2. Indianapolis Colts: 4-8-1
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-8
  4. Houston Texans: 1-10-1

Week 14 will be a consequential one for the division with the Titans and Jaguars set to meet on Sunday. If Tennessee wins, it’ll slam the door shut on both Jacksonville and Indianapolis. If the Jaguars pull off the road upset, they’ll be two games back with four weeks left, including a Week 18 game at home against the Titans.

Jacksonville didn’t look anything like a playoff team in Week 13, and it blew a huge opportunity to make things interesting in the AFC South. But the Jaguars are still technically in the hunt, even if it doesn’t feel like it.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

