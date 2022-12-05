Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
Gruesome Photo Of Former Colts LB Jeff Herrod's Hands Going Viral
Once they’ve been in position like that for a while, it’s nearly impossible to restore normal alignment and range of motion. Many a career was ended on that shite. Recall an old SI article on the 88 Bengals. Anthony Munoz said postgame shower would set aflame all the brush marks from the crappy turf. Cold weather it's near cement.
NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife
It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily. Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted. The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Colt’s football: A Look at the Future
The Indianapolis Colts have had a season to forget. Indianapolis fell to 4-8-1 after losing 54-19 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night football. Colt’s football has been abysmal, disappointing, and frustrating this season. Indianapolis was expected to compete for the super bowl and win the AFC South. Unfortunately, Colt’s football hasn’t met those lofty expectations. Colt’s fans have seen some awful football on Sundays. Indianapolis has blown leads, looked sloppy on offense, and underperformed on multiple occasions.
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Ex-NFL QB Andrew Luck breaks his silence, finally reveals why he abruptly ended football career: report
Andrew Luck announced his retirement from football shortly after he lead the Colts to the playoffs. He is now opening up about his surprising decision to retire in his prime.
Jim Harbaugh to Save the Franchise? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts will likely need a new head coach after the season. Could Jim Harbaugh be the savior for the team?
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Jets’ flu outbreak headlines injury report ahead of Week 14 vs. Bills
As if the New York Jets didn’t have enough to worry about playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. Now they are facing a mini flu outbreak before their AFC East showdown on the road against the Bills on Sunday. Corner D.J. Reed, wide receiver Corey Davis, tackle George...
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Purdue's Jeff Brohm Reportedly Makes Official Decision On Returning To Louisville
It took a few tries. But Louisville football finally got its man. Chris Low of ESPN reported Wednesday that Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue coach Jeff Brohm. Brohm will replace Scott Satterfield, who left the Cardinals to become the next head coach at Cincinnati on Monday. ...
3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job
Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
Andrew Luck opens up about abrupt Colts retirement, biggest regret
Andrew Luck finally opened up about what led to his abrupt NFL retirement and the regret he felt afterward. The ex-Colts quarterback talked to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham for a reflective piece that begins with the 2012 No. 1-overall pick in Indianapolis, where Luck has lived even after hanging up his cleats. It also expands and recounts moments from before, during, and after his final snap. The story recounts Luck visiting Colorado’s Summit High School in August where a kid asked him what his biggest NFL regret was. Luck abruptly retired after a Colts preseason game in 2019 at the age of 29...
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
