Indianapolis, IN

Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
tigerdroppings.com

Gruesome Photo Of Former Colts LB Jeff Herrod's Hands Going Viral

Once they’ve been in position like that for a while, it’s nearly impossible to restore normal alignment and range of motion. Many a career was ended on that shite. Recall an old SI article on the 88 Bengals. Anthony Munoz said postgame shower would set aflame all the brush marks from the crappy turf. Cold weather it's near cement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Yardbarker

Colt’s football: A Look at the Future

The Indianapolis Colts have had a season to forget. Indianapolis fell to 4-8-1 after losing 54-19 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night football. Colt’s football has been abysmal, disappointing, and frustrating this season. Indianapolis was expected to compete for the super bowl and win the AFC South. Unfortunately, Colt’s football hasn’t met those lofty expectations. Colt’s fans have seen some awful football on Sundays. Indianapolis has blown leads, looked sloppy on offense, and underperformed on multiple occasions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment

Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

3 Big Names Mentioned For The Purdue Football Job

Fresh off an appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, Purdue is looking for a new head football coach. Jeff Brohm left the Boilermakers on Wednesday to return to Louisville, where he played in the early 1990s and coached from 2003-08. Replacing Brohm won't be easy, but Purdue should have a number of intriguing candidates at its disposal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
New York Post

Andrew Luck opens up about abrupt Colts retirement, biggest regret

Andrew Luck finally opened up about what led to his abrupt NFL retirement and the regret he felt afterward. The ex-Colts quarterback talked to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham for a reflective piece that begins with the 2012 No. 1-overall pick in Indianapolis, where Luck has lived even after hanging up his cleats. It also expands and recounts moments from before, during, and after his final snap. The story recounts Luck visiting Colorado’s Summit High School in August where a kid asked him what his biggest NFL regret was. Luck abruptly retired after a Colts preseason game in 2019 at the age of 29...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
ARIZONA STATE

