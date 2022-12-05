Read full article on original website
WISN
Woman shot and killed in Milwaukee, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a woman Wednesday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. near 19th Street and Wright Street. Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman died at the scene and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody. Charges are pending review at the...
Warrant issued after accused reckless driver in Milwaukee is a no-show in court
A man facing more than 40 traffic-related violations and a civil lawsuit filed by the City of Milwaukee did not appear at the scheduled court date Friday prompting an arrest warrant.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman dead near 19th and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 7 near 19th and Wright. It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. Police say the victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Victim seriously injured near 15th and North
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an "unidentified male" was shot and seriously injured on the city's north side Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8. The shooting happened near 15th and North around 2:30 p.m. The victim "appears to be in his 20s," police said, and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CBS 58
Man who shot, injured 3 Wauwatosa police officers sentenced to 40 years in prison
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County judge sentenced a man to four decades behind bars for a November 2021 incident where he shot and injured three Wauwatosa police officers at a hotel. Kenneth Burney was inside room 221 at the Radisson Hotel when officers were responding to a separate,...
wgtd.org
Fatal Domestic Violence Case Heads to Kenosha Jury
(WGTD)---The trial for the Kenosha man who’s accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged girlfriend is winding down without the defendant himself testifying. 52-year-old Ranon Brownlee is on trial for the death of 26-year-old Charniese Brown at her home in Kenosha's Lincoln Park neighborhood a year-and-a-half ago. She’d been trying to break up with him. The murder unfolded on an open phone line to the Public Safety Building as Brown begged for help.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fight, shooting on Milwaukee's south side; man injured
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded during a fight on the city's south side Thursday, Dec. 8. The incident happened near 5th and Layton shortly after noon. The victim, 30, was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
CBS 58
Woman fatally shot dead near 19th and Wright, suspect in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 around 9:45 p.m. near 19th and Wright. A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and died at the scene. This investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee police have a 41-year-old Milwaukee man in custody. Charges are pending...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a ‘nuisance’
Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. “Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole,” he said. “My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom.”One bullet passed through the home, even piercing a shower curtain rod. Gill says his home was also shot up once earlier this year. He and his wife reported the crimes to the police but were then shocked to get a letter from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office claiming that any future incidents could label their home as a nuisance property and subject them to fine. “Okay. And oh, so now I’m a bad guy?” Gill said.The letters are part of a program from the district attorney and Milwaukee police to alert owners about troubled properties and try to prevent future incidents. But Gill says he and his wife are victims and not to blame. Gill contacted WISN 12 News, who reached out to the district attorney’s office for answers about this case. A source within that office acknowledged that Gil and his wife were innocent victims and should never have been sent that letter. An assistant district attorney called the couple to apologize. Gil told WISN 12, “She apologized, I don’t know, ten, 12 times. Oh, that wasn’t meant for you. You have nothing to worry about.”He added , “I greatly appreciate that. That’s all we wanted is answers.”The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office says an uptick in shootings in that part of the city has led to more contacts with owners of nuisance properties but added that the homeowners, in this case, should not have been on that list.
WISN
Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Inmate accused of punching officer in the face, trying to fight jail staff during court hearing
RACINE — An inmate has been accused of punching an officer in the face and trying to fight staff at the Racine County Jail during a virtual court hearing. Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours. They’re frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper’s biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. Reporters, editors, photographers and other employees planned a rally outside Times’ offices. “We are here because we love the New York Times and because workers are the heart of the New York Times,” Nikole Hannah-Jones, correspondent for the New York Times Magazine said outside the Times’ offices. “We are here because we know the New York Times is nothing without its guild and every last one of us deserves to earn livable wages and to receive the benefits that we deserve.” The newspaper was relying on international staff and other non-union journalists to deliver content to its more than 9 million subscribers in the US and other countries. In an email to the newsroom, Times Executive Editor Joe Kahn said Thursday’s report would be “robust” but that producing it would be harder than usual. The last strike that stopped the newspaper’s publication was in 1978 and lasted 88 days.
WISN
10-year-old accused of killing his mother makes virtual court appearance
MILWAUKEE — A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy accused of shooting and killing his mother made a virtual court appearance Wednesday afternoon. The boy is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and is being held at the Juvenile Justice Center in Milwaukee. According to the criminal complaint, Quiana Mann's son shot her...
Police chase vehicle stolen in armed robbery, one suspect arrested
Milwaukee police were involved in a chase Tuesday night after a vehicle was stolen during an armed robbery.
voiceofalexandria.com
Racine man accused of assaulting and kidnapping woman
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting and kidnapping a woman. Ildefonso A. Hernandez, 21, was charged with felony counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment in addition to a misdemeanor count of battery. According to a criminal complaint:. At 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers were sent...
WISN
Bodies of a Milwaukee woman and child found in car on Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say the bodies of a 7-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake. Police added they responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near 71st Street and Brown Deer Road after a person noticed the car in the water. The car was pulled out and the bodies were discovered. The identities of the girl and the woman have not been revealed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Sherman and Locust early on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any...
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old accused of killing his mom over VR headset makes virtual court appearance in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old has been charged after being accused of shooting and killing his own mother over a virtual reality headset. Prosecutors said the boy pulled the trigger in the basement of the family's home last month near 87th and Magnolia in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The disturbing details have been...
wwisradio.com
A Few More Answers Into Racine Death Investigation
(Racine, WI) — We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Channel 12 last night reported that Racine Police found a body inside the home that Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say there were also a lot of cops. Olson is also a person of interest in the death of a South Milwaukee woman. The theory there is that he may have tried to roofie her. Olson is in jail on an unrelated kidnapping charge.
Dorow allows suspect 2 days to go to jail; instead man attacks family: Police
An Oak Creek man accused of stabbing his in-laws had been sentenced to jail the day before. However, a Waukesha Judge running for State Supreme Court allowed him two days to report.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Drewveon Portis sentenced; 5 years for 2020 Milwaukee shooting incident
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Drewveon Portis on Monday, Dec. 5 to five years in prison plus another five years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting incident that happened near 75th and Brown Deer Road in July 2020. Portis pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to an...
