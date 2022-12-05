ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Houston Texans (1-10-1) are on the road in Week 14 to take on the Dallas Cowboys (9-3). Sunday’s kickoff at AT&T Stadium is 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Texans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Texans lost their 7th straight game on Sunday, falling 27-14 at home to the Cleveland Browns as 7.5-point underdogs. They had only 283 yards of offense and turned the ball over 4 times.

The Cowboys are coming off a 54-19 win Sunday night over the Indianapolis Colts at home, easily covering the 11-point spread as favorites. Dallas covered the Over of 44 by itself.

Texans at Cowboys odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:43 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Texans +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000) | Cowboys -1600 (bet $1,600 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Texans +16.5 (-110) | Cowboys -16.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46 (O: -111 | U: -109)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Texans 1-10-1 | Cowboys 9-3
  • ATS: Texans 4-7-1 | Cowboys 8-4
  • O/U: Texans 4-8 | Cowboys 5-6-1

Texans vs. Cowboys head-to-head

This will only be the 6th time theses teams have faced each other. The have played each other once every 4 years since 2002.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 3-2, but lost the last meeting 19-16 in overtime in 2018. Their last 2 meetings have gone to overtime.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 0-1 against the Texans.

Texans QB Kyle Allen has not faced the Cowboys as a member of the Texans, but has started 3 times against them while with Carolina and Washington, going 1-2 with 3 TDs and 0 INTs.

