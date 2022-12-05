First look: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys odds and lines

The Houston Texans (1-10-1) are on the road in Week 14 to take on the Dallas Cowboys (9-3). Sunday’s kickoff at AT&T Stadium is 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Texans odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.

The Texans lost their 7th straight game on Sunday, falling 27-14 at home to the Cleveland Browns as 7.5-point underdogs. They had only 283 yards of offense and turned the ball over 4 times.

The Cowboys are coming off a 54-19 win Sunday night over the Indianapolis Colts at home, easily covering the 11-point spread as favorites. Dallas covered the Over of 44 by itself.

FOOTBALL NEVER STOPS

Live games, analysis and more 7 days a week: Get ESPN+

Texans at Cowboys odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 7:43 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Texans +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000) | Cowboys -1600 (bet $1,600 to win $100)

Texans +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000) | Cowboys -1600 (bet $1,600 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Texans +16.5 (-110) | Cowboys -16.5 (-110)

Texans +16.5 (-110) | Cowboys -16.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 46 (O: -111 | U: -109)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

2022 betting stats

ML : Texans 1-10-1 | Cowboys 9-3

: Texans 1-10-1 | Cowboys 9-3 ATS : Texans 4-7-1 | Cowboys 8-4

: Texans 4-7-1 | Cowboys 8-4 O/U: Texans 4-8 | Cowboys 5-6-1

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Texans vs. Cowboys head-to-head

This will only be the 6th time theses teams have faced each other. The have played each other once every 4 years since 2002.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 3-2, but lost the last meeting 19-16 in overtime in 2018. Their last 2 meetings have gone to overtime.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 0-1 against the Texans.

Texans QB Kyle Allen has not faced the Cowboys as a member of the Texans, but has started 3 times against them while with Carolina and Washington, going 1-2 with 3 TDs and 0 INTs.

Want action on this NFL game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

BetFTW | TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CommandersWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | ListWire